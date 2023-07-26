ACTIONIQ ENHANCING IDENTITY OFFERING WITH AWS ENTITY RESOLUTION TO SUPPORT PRECISE AND COMPREHENSIVE VIEW OF CUSTOMER PROFILES

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leading Enterprise Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), is excited to announce its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer their customers AWS Entity Resolution, the industry's first Composable Identity Resolution capability, fully integrated within the ActionIQ CDP.

(PRNewsfoto/ActionIQ) (PRNewswire)

Unveiled today at the AWS Summit New York , this is a new machine-learning powered service that helps companies easily match and link related customer records stored across multiple applications, channels, and data stores, using flexible, configurable workflows that take only minutes to set up without needing to build and maintain complex custom solutions. AWS Entity Resolution offers advanced matching techniques, such as rule-based matching and machine learning models, to help organizations more accurately link related sets of records. Using AWS Entity Resolution, customers will also gain a deeper understanding of how data is linked to deliver new insights, enhance decision making, and will improve customer experiences based on a unified view of an organization's records.

As part of its continued collaboration with AWS and their Advertising and Marketing Initiative, ActionIQ participated in early service experimentation and will integrate AWS Entity Resolution into its current Identity offering to develop data pipelines focused on identity resolution and enrichment, enabling a more precise and comprehensive view of customer profiles.

Historically, identity resolution has been a closed ecosystem capability tightly coupled within a proprietary platform. However, more and more enterprises are deploying Composable data stacks that promote an open ecosystem that can bring together best-of-breed platforms without vendor lock-in. This can drive better business results faster and at lower cost. ActionIQ has been leading the open ecosystem charge since its natively Composable CDP allows customers full flexibility in terms of data storage and processing, and also native integration with cloud data warehousing technologies.

"AWS Entity Resolution marks a groundbreaking shift in the identity resolution landscape for organizations aiming to build flexible and agile customer data stacks, reaffirming our conviction that Identity should not be married to a specific vendor. Identity Resolution is a data function that should be executed where the data is stored and processed: the cloud data warehouse and data lake," said Tasso Argyros, ActionIQ CEO and Founder. Please read more of Tasso's views on composability and identity in this blog post out today .

Today's announcement extends ActionIQ's open and Composable approach to identity resolution. Customers now have the choice of using ActionIQ's own Identity technology, or AWS Entity Resolution technology: the choice purely depends on customer needs and preferences. Moreover, ActionIQ's Composable approach is open ecosystem-first and prevents vendor lock-in, allowing customers to switch from one Identity Resolution technology to a different one, with minimal disruption and cost.

"ActionIQ's platform, built using AWS technology, is dedicated to offering services that make it easier for marketers to use customer data and improve the customer experience for enterprise organizations, enabling them to modernize their customer data stack," said Justin DeBrabant, SVP of Product at ActionIQ. "During our early experimentation with AWS Entity Resolution, we were impressed with the flexibility to customize the workflows and how the service quickly hit industry-class benchmarks in terms of speed and match rates. AWS Entity Resolution will help marketers augment the value of their data and harness the ongoing transformation of the identity space."

"Action IQ has been working with AWS to help modernize the customer data landscape with the latest technological advances. As data fragmentation continues to increase, organizations are faced with the need to keep their data accurate, complete, and consistent. With AWS Entity Resolution, customers achieve more accurate records and a deeper understanding of how data is linked to deliver new insights, enhance decision making, and improve customer experiences based on a unified view of an organization's records," said Davor Golac, General Manager for AWS Entity Resolution. "As a customer of AWS Entity Resolution, ActionIQ will scale the performance of matching fragmented records to continue to arm marketers with access to customer data and enhance the overall customer experience for enterprise organizations."

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is a new kind of composable customer data platform for enterprise brands who want to grow faster and deliver meaningful experiences for their customers. Built for data in constant motion, ActionIQ's unique composable architecture gives marketers easy and secure ways to activate data anywhere in the customer experience while keeping data securely where it lives. Unify data from any source, build smart audiences, resolve customer identities, and design personalized interactions that unlock revenue across the entire customer lifecycle – all while helping technical teams extend existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs, and performance. Enterprise brands such as Albertson's, Atlassian, Bloomberg, DoorDash, HP, and many more use ActionIQ to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lane Buschel

TrueStoryPR for ActionIQ

lane@truestorypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActionIQ