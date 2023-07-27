Madison Square Garden Sports Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will replace Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 1. S&P 500 constituent L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne in a deal that is expected to close on July 28, pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector August 1, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Madison Square Garden Sports MSGS Communication Services August 1, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Aerojet Rocketdyne AJRD Industrials

