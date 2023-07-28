DecoSynth Secures Significant Venture Funding Round Led by Misfit Capital

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecoSynth, a trailblazing company in the wall decor industry, is proud to announce the successful completion of a significant venture funding round led by Misfit Capital. This substantial investment marks a major milestone for DecoSynth and positions the company for rapid growth and innovation in the wall decor market.

"We are delighted to have Misfit Capital as our lead investor," said Gunner Howe, President and CTO of DecoSynth. "Their belief in our vision and commitment to supporting groundbreaking startups aligns perfectly with our goals. This funding will propel us forward, allowing us to enhance our AI technologies, expand our offerings, and deliver unparalleled personalized wall decor solutions to our customers."

DecoSynth.com, the company's flagship product, leverages artificial intelligence and cutting-edge printing techniques to empower customers in bringing their artistic visions to life. The platform offers a seamless user experience, enabling individuals of all backgrounds and design expertise to effortlessly create stunning and customized wall decor.

Simply put, DecoSynth allows you to generate AI artwork and print your designs all in the same place.

"Why did we lead this funding round? We believe strongly in the potential of DecoSynth and its disruptive approach to wall decor," said Cody Mathis, President and CEO of Misfit Capital. "DecoSynth's innovative use of AI and personalized customer experience aligns perfectly with our investment strategy. We are confident that this partnership will fuel DecoSynth's growth and establish it as a leader in the market."

About DecoSynth:

DecoSynth is an innovative company that is disrupting the wall decor industry through its AI-powered platform. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a seamless user experience, DecoSynth enables customers to bring their artistic visions to life, offering personalized and high-quality wall decor.

About Misfit Capital: Misfit Capital is a leading venture capital firm specializing in funding groundbreaking startups in the technology and e-commerce sectors. With a focus on supporting innovative companies, Misfit Capital provides strategic guidance and financial backing to fuel their growth and success.

