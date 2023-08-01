Ganse Apothecary Rebrands as Altruix and Expands Medication Access

As the behavioral health pharmacy demand grows, Altruix focuses on increased access to life-changing medications

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganse Apothecary, located in Lancaster, PA, today announced that it is changing its name to Altruix. Altruix consists of the combined operations of Terrapin Pharmacy, Bank's Apothecary, and the former Ganse Apothecary, serving over 23,000 individuals across 23 states. By joining three local, independent pharmacy organizations, Altruix can offer access to expanded personalized pharmacy services and more behavioral health, substance use disorder (SUD), and intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) medications.

Altruix in Lancaster has been locally owned and operated since 1970. While the name is new, the team's friendly customer service, pharmacy expertise, innovative technology, and convenient location remain the same. Altruix will carry on the Ganse Apothecary mission of empowering individuals with behavioral health conditions, SUD, or IDD to help them achieve their health goals.

"Individuals who require complex treatment for behavioral health conditions, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disability struggle to access and afford the drugs they need. Our new name, which comes from the word altruism, reflects our dedication to the wellbeing of these individuals," said Altruix CEO Eric Elliott.

The Lancaster Altruix location serves Lancaster County and surrounding communities in eastern, central, and western Pennsylvania, providing not only long-term care, specialty, and retail pharmacy services but also a variety of consumer support services.

"As demand for behavioral health, SUD, and IDD treatment increases, providers need a local, independent pharmacy partner who can support the whole individual," said Dan Kohler, PharmD, Altruix General Manager in Lancaster. "Our services help by improving adherence, reducing hospital admissions, and improving outcomes. Ganse Apothecary became part of this broader partnership in June 2022. We needed to become part of a single brand to optimize how we provide care and expand the services we offer to individuals. Our Lancaster team is excited to represent Altruix in our local community."

As Altruix in Lancaster grows, it will add jobs for the local community, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and delivery drivers. For more information about open roles in Lancaster, visit the Altruix job board.

About Altruix

Altruix is a high-touch pharmacy dedicated to behavioral health and intellectual & developmental disability populations. The company's pharmacy expertise, Medherent technology, and special packaging promote medication adherence. Altruix provides value-added services that help clients take their medications as prescribed without juggling pill bottles. At the same time, physicians and staff spend less time managing medications, getting essential information, and dealing with errors. Altruix customers achieve improved outcomes such as 90% adherence and 40% fewer dollars spent on ER and hospital visits. For more information, visit Altruix.com.

