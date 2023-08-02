Mattress Firm Announces Selected Quarterly Financial Information

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm Group Inc. ("Mattress Firm"), the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced that it will begin reporting certain selected quarterly and annual financial information on its website here, commencing with the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended June 27, 2023 available as of the date hereof. This is in anticipation of Mattress Firm becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. ("Tempur"), a publicly traded company, which will occur pursuant to a merger as contemplated in the Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into between Mattress Firm and Tempur on May 9, 2023. Mattress Firm's fiscal year consists of 52 or 53 weeks ending on the Tuesday closest to September 30, 2023. The fiscal year ending October 3, 2023 will consist of 53 weeks, with two 5-week periods during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands.

