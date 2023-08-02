Universal Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), stated, "Our tobacco operations performed well and are off to a good start for our fiscal year 2024. Segment operating income was higher for our Tobacco Operations segment in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, even though we did not have the benefit of large shipments of carryover tobacco from certain origins that we had in first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Demand for leaf tobacco from our customers remains strong, and our level of uncommitted tobacco inventory was 16% of tobacco inventory at June 30, 2023. We are forecasting increased leaf tobacco production in fiscal year 2024, compared to fiscal year 2023, and believe that even with that increased production, leaf tobacco will remain in an undersupply position.

"We are pleased with the ongoing progress we are making to integrate our plant-based ingredients platform, and we continue to execute on our strategy to invest in and expand the platform's capabilities for future growth in existing and new products. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the platform faced soft demand, due to high customer inventory levels, and our earnings for the platform were below our expectations. We believe that many of our customers are continuing to draw down on their raw materials inventories after building inventories to protect against prior supply chain uncertainties. These inventory challenges have been more extensive and persistent in duration than we had forecasted. In addition, the expansion of the platform's capabilities has added to our costs, while a sharp drop in certain new crop raw material prices resulted in inventory write-downs in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. We continue to believe the inventory challenges are temporary and expect excess inventory levels held by our customers to eventually work down. One of the main objectives of our current investments in our plant-based ingredients platform is to expand our portfolio to include more value-added products for our customers. We believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on demand from our customers, and that with the investments we are making, we are a stronger partner for current and future customers due to the expanded range of capabilities and products that we can offer them. We are encouraged by ongoing customer engagements regarding existing business and new business opportunities.

"Our costs, notably interest costs and prices for green leaf tobacco, remained high in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest costs were more than double on higher interest rates in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to the same quarter in fiscal year 2023. Our debt balances, the sum of notes payable and overdrafts and long-term obligations, were relatively flat in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, as working capital requirements to fund larger tobacco crops and higher green tobacco prices were partially offset by increased customer deposits.

"We continue to make transparency around our sustainability efforts and goals a priority. We recently completed our annual submission to the global non-profit organization CDP regarding climate change, forestry, and water risk to provide more information on our achievements in these areas to our stakeholders. We continue to work with third parties to verify our emissions and establish our pathway to net zero through the identification and prioritization of high-impact projects throughout our footprint."

















































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















Three Months Ended June 30,

Change (in millions of dollars, except per share data) 2023

2022

$

%















Consolidated Results













Sales and other operating revenue $ 517.7



$ 429.8



$ 87.9



20 % Cost of goods sold $ 431.2



$ 350.1



$ 81.1



23 % Gross Profit Margin 16.7 %

18.5 %





-183 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 75.5



$ 66.5



$ 9.0



14 % Operating income (loss) $ 11.0



$ 13.3



$ (2.2)



(17) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share (as reported) $ (0.08)



$ 0.27



$ (0.35)



(130) % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)* $ (0.08)



$ 0.25



$ (0.33)



(132) % Segment Results













Tobacco operations sales and other operating revenues $ 443.9



$ 348.1



$ 95.8



28 % Tobacco operations operating income $ 8.9



$ 8.1



$ 0.8



9 % Ingredients operations sales and other operating revenues $ 73.8



$ 81.8



$ (7.9)



(10) % Ingredient operations operating income (loss) $ (2.0)



$ 4.6



$ (6.6)



(144) %



*See Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Other Items below.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $(2.1) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared with net income of $6.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding certain other non-recurring items, detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased by $8.2 million and $0.33, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Operating income of $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreased by $2.2 million, compared to operating income of $13.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Consolidated revenues increased by $87.9 million to $517.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2023, on higher tobacco sales prices and a favorable product and geographic mix in our Tobacco Operations segment.

TOBACCO OPERATIONS

The first fiscal quarter is historically a slow quarter for our tobacco businesses. Operating income for the Tobacco Operations segment increased by $0.8 million to $8.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Although tobacco sales volumes were down, Tobacco Operations segment operating income was up largely on a more favorable product and geographic mix in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, when a large amount of carryover tobacco crops were shipped. Prices for green leaf tobacco in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were also higher than in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Carryover crop shipments were significantly lower in Brazil in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In Europe, sales volumes and revenues were up due to shipment timing and a favorable product mix in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. Carryover crop shipments were up in North America due to shipment timing in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Results for our oriental tobacco joint venture were down significantly in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on unfavorable foreign currency comparisons and higher interest expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022, primarily on higher compensation costs and higher provisions on advances to suppliers following adverse weather conditions in Africa. Revenues for the Tobacco Operations segment of $443.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were up $95.8 million, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on higher tobacco sales prices and a favorable product and geographic mix.

INGREDIENTS OPERATIONS

Operating loss for the Ingredients Operations segment was $(2.0) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to operating income of $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Sales for all of our businesses in this segment were down in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on lower demand due to our customers continuing to carry high inventory levels. Prices for some key raw materials were down in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Inventory write-downs for the Ingredients Operations segment were higher in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, on the changes in customer demand and new crop raw material prices. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for this segment increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, largely on higher labor costs and investments in product development capabilities. Revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment of $73.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were down $7.9 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, largely on lower sales volumes.

OTHER ITEMS

Cost of goods sold in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased by 23% to $431.2 million, compared with the same period in the prior fiscal year, largely due to higher green tobacco costs. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased by $9.0 million to $75.5 million, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, primarily on weakening of the U.S. dollar, increased compensation costs, and higher provisions on advances to suppliers. Interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased by $8.8 million to $15.5 million on increased costs from higher interest rates.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, our consolidated effective income tax rate on pre-tax loss was a benefit of 21.6%. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, our consolidated effective income tax rate on pre-tax income was 54.6%. The consolidated effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was affected by the sale of our idled Tanzania operations which resulted in $1.1 million of additional income taxes. Without this item, the consolidated effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022, would have been approximately 36.2%. Additionally, the sale of our idled Tanzania operations resulted in a $1.8 million reduction to consolidated interest expense related to an uncertain tax position.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table sets forth certain non-recurring items included in reported results to reconcile adjusted net income to net income attributable to Universal Corporation:

























Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation











(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 As Reported: Net income (loss) available to Universal Corporation $ (2,064)



$ 6,830

Interest expense reversal on uncertain tax position and income tax from sale of operations in Tanzania —



(1,816)

Total of Non-GAAP adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes $ —



$ (1,816)

Non-GAAP adjustments to income taxes





Income tax expense from sale of operations in Tanzania —



1,132

Total of income tax impacts for Non-GAAP adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes and Non-GAAP adjustment to income taxes —



1,132

As adjusted: Net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation (Non-GAAP) $ (2,064)



$ 6,146

As reported: Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08)



$ 0.27

As adjusted: Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08)



$ 0.25



Additional information

Amounts described as net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share in the previous discussion are attributable to Universal Corporation and exclude earnings related to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and the total for segment operating income (loss) referred to in this discussion are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, diluted earnings (loss) per share, cash from operating activities or any other operating or financial performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to consolidated operating (income), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to diluted earnings (loss) per share are provided in Other Items above. In addition, we have provided a reconciliation of the total for segment operating income (loss) to consolidated operating income (loss) in Note 3 "Segment Information" to the consolidated financial statements. Management evaluates the consolidated Company and segment performance excluding certain significant charges or credits. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, provide investors with important information that is useful in understanding our business results and trends.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions readers that any statements contained herein regarding financial condition, results of operation, and future business plans, operations, opportunities, and prospects for its performance are forward-looking statements based upon management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, prospects, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and subvariants; success in pursuing strategic investments or acquisitions and integration of new businesses and the impact of these new businesses on future results; product purchased not meeting quality and quantity requirements; our reliance on a few large customers; its ability to maintain effective information technology systems and safeguard confidential information; anticipated levels of demand for and supply of its products and services; costs incurred in providing these products and services including increased transportation costs and delays attributed to global supply chain challenges; timing of shipments to customers; higher inflation rates; changes in market structure; government regulation and other stakeholder expectations; economic and political conditions in the countries in which we and our customers operate, including the ongoing impacts from the conflict in Ukraine; product taxation; industry consolidation and evolution; changes in exchange rates and interest rates; impacts of regulation and litigation on its customers; industry-specific risks related to its plant-based ingredient businesses; exposure to certain regulatory and financial risks related to climate change; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying its critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations; and general economic, political, market, and weather conditions. Actual results, therefore, could vary from those expected. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and in other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended March 31, 2023. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as these statements speak only as of the date when made, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

At 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 2, 2023, the Company will host a conference call to discuss these results. Those wishing to listen to the call may do so by visiting www.universalcorp.com at that time. A replay of the webcast will be available at that site through November 2, 2023. A taped replay of the call will be available through August 16, 2023, by dialing (877) 674-7070. The confirmation number to access the replay is 239241.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) Sales and other operating revenues

$ 517,722



$ 429,822

Costs and expenses







Cost of goods sold

431,210



350,104

Selling, general and administrative expenses

75,477



66,452

Operating income

11,035



13,266

Equity in pretax earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(4,166)



(553)

Other non-operating income (expense)

725



(62)

Interest income

1,365



237

Interest expense

15,543



6,724

Income (loss) before income taxes and other items

(6,584)



6,164

Income taxes

(1,423)



3,363

Net income (loss)

(5,161)



2,801

Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

3,097



4,029

Net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation

$ (2,064)



$ 6,830











Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic

$ (0.08)



$ 0.28

Diluted

$ (0.08)



$ 0.27





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)



















































June 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2023

2022

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,518



$ 86,566



$ 64,690

Accounts receivable, net

375,564



319,114



402,073

Advances to suppliers, net

111,176



99,875



170,801

Accounts receivable—unconsolidated affiliates

73,286



48,512



12,210

Inventories—at lower of cost or net realizable value:











Tobacco

1,100,722



1,080,362



833,876

Other

198,730



198,966



202,907

Prepaid income taxes

21,640



11,370



16,493

Other current assets

93,153



90,380



99,840

Total current assets

2,054,789



1,935,145



1,802,890















Property, plant and equipment











Land

24,930



23,872



24,926

Buildings

312,014



294,179



311,138

Machinery and equipment

705,045



669,967



689,220





1,041,989



988,018



1,025,284

Less accumulated depreciation

(685,042)



(642,918)



(674,122)





356,947



345,100



351,162

Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,890



41,099



40,505

Goodwill, net

213,893



213,902



213,922

Other intangibles, net

77,290



89,352



80,101

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

73,466



75,188



76,184

Deferred income taxes

15,187



14,532



13,091

Pension asset

10,516



12,704



9,984

Other noncurrent assets

48,681



52,356



51,343





475,923



499,133



485,130















Total assets

$ 2,887,659



$ 2,779,378



$ 2,639,182





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)



















































June 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2023

2022

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Notes payable and overdrafts

$ 359,832



$ 454,659



$ 195,564

Accounts payable

88,362



121,702



83,213

Accounts payable—unconsolidated affiliates

1,495



88



5,830

Customer advances and deposits

103,436



19,438



3,061

Accrued compensation

20,890



15,933



33,108

Income taxes payable

5,620



5,708



3,274

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

10,673



10,568



11,404

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

127,564



113,916



106,533

Current portion of long-term debt

—



—



—

Total current liabilities

717,872



742,012



441,987















Long-term debt

616,948



518,798



616,809

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

42,725



51,528



42,769

Long-term operating lease liabilities

23,343



28,727



25,540

Other long-term liabilities

29,160



30,024



32,512

Deferred income taxes

44,432



48,230



42,613

Total liabilities

1,474,480



1,419,319



1,202,230















Shareholders' equity











Universal Corporation:











Preferred stock:











Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 24,636,600 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 (24,605,889 at June 30, 2022 and 24,555,361 at March 31, 2023)

338,445



332,520



337,247

Retained earnings

1,114,822



1,081,309



1,136,898

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(72,547)



(88,066)



(77,057)

Total Universal Corporation shareholders' equity

1,380,720



1,325,763



1,397,088

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

32,459



34,296



39,864

Total shareholders' equity

1,413,179



1,360,059



1,436,952















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,887,659



$ 2,779,378



$ 2,639,182





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of dollars)







































Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income (loss)

$ (5,161)



$ 2,801

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

14,754



14,129

Net provision for losses (recoveries) on advances to suppliers

1,382



(42)

Inventory writedowns

2,327



4,853

Stock-based compensation expense

3,859



3,682

Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss, net

1,530



(968)

Foreign currency exchange contracts

7,803



9,920

Deferred income taxes

(2,406)



(3,377)

Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated affiliates, net of dividends

2,630



443

Other, net

5



1,400

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net:

(130,614)



(258,612)

Net cash used by operating activities

(103,891)



(225,771)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(17,960)



(15,070)

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash held by the business

—



1,168

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

326



292

Net cash used by investing activities

(17,634)



(13,610)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Issuance of short-term debt, net

163,804



271,663

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(4,164)



(5,145)

Dividends paid on common stock

(19,398)



(19,155)

Other

(2,893)



(1,892)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

137,349



245,471











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

4



(1,172)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

15,828



4,918

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

64,690



87,648











Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 80,518



$ 92,566











Supplemental Information:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,518



$ 86,566

Restricted cash (Other noncurrent assets)

—



6,000

Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,518



$ 92,566





See accompanying notes.

NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Universal Corporation, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to herein as "Universal" or the "Company," is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers. The Company is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and provides high-quality plant-based ingredients to food and beverage end markets. Because of the seasonal nature of the Company's business, the results of operations for any fiscal quarter will not necessarily be indicative of results to be expected for other quarters or a full fiscal year. All adjustments necessary to state fairly the results for the period have been included and were of a normal recurring nature. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K").

NOTE 2. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:



































Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

2022









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share







Numerator for basic earnings (loss) per share







Net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation

$ (2,064)



$ 6,830











Denominator for basic earnings (loss) per share







Weighted average shares outstanding

24,842,171



24,769,015











Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.08)



$ 0.28











Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share







Numerator for diluted earnings (loss) per share







Net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation

$ (2,064)



$ 6,830











Denominator for diluted earnings (loss) per share:







Weighted average shares outstanding

24,842,171



24,769,015

Effect of dilutive securities







Employee and outside director share-based awards

—



166,539

Denominator for diluted earnings per share

24,842,171



24,935,554











Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.08)



$ 0.27



NOTE 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company conducts operations across two reportable operating segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations.

The Tobacco Operations segment activities involve selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world. Through various operating subsidiaries located in tobacco-growing countries around the world and significant ownership interests in unconsolidated affiliates, the Company processes and/or sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, dark air-cured tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos. Flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos are used principally in the manufacture of cigarettes, and dark air-cured tobaccos are used mainly in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. Some of these tobacco types are also increasingly used in the manufacture of non-combustible tobacco products that are intended to provide consumers with an alternative to traditional combustible products. The Tobacco Operations segment also provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for tobacco customers. A substantial portion of the Company's Tobacco Operations' revenues are derived from sales to a limited number of large, multinational cigarette and cigar manufacturers.

The Ingredients Operations segment provides its customers with a broad variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption. The Ingredients Operations segment utilizes a variety of value-added manufacturing processes converting raw materials into a wide spectrum of fruit and vegetable juices, concentrates, dehydrated products, flavors, and botanical extracts. Customers for the Ingredients Operations segment include large multinational food and beverage companies, smaller independent manufacturers, and retail organizations. FruitSmart, Silva, and Shank's are the primary operations for the Ingredients Operations segment. FruitSmart manufactures fruit and vegetable juices, purees, concentrates, essences, fibers, seeds, seed oils, and seed powders. Silva is primarily a dehydrated product manufacturer of fruit and vegetable based flakes, dices, granules, powders, and blends. Shank's manufactures flavors and botanical extracts and also offers bottling and custom packaging for customers.

The Company currently evaluates the performance of its segments based on operating income (loss) after allocated overhead expenses, plus equity in the pretax earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates. Operating results for the Company's reportable segments for each period presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income were as follows.



































Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars)

2023

2022









SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES







Tobacco Operations

$ 443,908



$ 348,063

Ingredients Operations

73,814



81,759

Consolidated sales and other operating revenues

$ 517,722



$ 429,822











OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)







Tobacco Operations

$ 8,883



$ 8,116

Ingredients Operations

(2,014)



4,597

Segment operating income

6,869



12,713

Deduct: Equity in pretax (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1)

4,166



553

Consolidated operating income

$ 11,035



$ 13,266







(1) Equity in pretax earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates is included in segment operating income (Tobacco Operations), but is reported below consolidated operating income and excluded from that total in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.

