Cenex® and Pinnacle Cooperative Award Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports with a $25,000 Hometown Pride Grant

MINOT, N.D., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS, in partnership with Pinnacle Cooperative, has awarded Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports with a $25,000 Hometown Pride grant for its commitment to building more inclusive community connections and its core work to help those impacted by physical and mental disabilities participate in sports and recreational activities to enhance the lives of those who are differently abled.

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports has created opportunities for more than 300 local children and adults impacted by physical and mental disabilities to participate in sports and physical activities ranging from gymnastics and golf to hunting and more. (PRNewswire)

The Minot-based nonprofit creates opportunities for children and adults with a wide range of abilities to participate in sports activities through adaptive tools and programming, removing the barriers that can make it difficult to play or engage within their community.

"Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports is about so much more than sports. The opportunities we're creating are a ton of fun for our players, but these activities also provide important physical and mental health benefits, like improved self-esteem, social skills, increased range of motion, strength, endurance, and more," says Krystal Butgereit, executive director of Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports. "These are the skills that open doors and build relationships, creating connections in our community. That's why we're so grateful this Hometown Pride grant can help us make an even greater impact."

Since its founding in 2016, Prairie Grit has helped support over 300 participants in cities across the state, from Minot and Grand Forks to Fargo and Bismarck. The organization has helped participants as young as three years old impacted by cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, Down syndrome, autism, amputations and more to participate in everything from gymnastics, to golf, hunting and more.

Additionally, the organization has worked with nearly 600 community volunteers, who assist in facilitating a wide range of the organization's adaptive programs.

"As an active fundraiser, I can truly say that Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports has been one of the greatest additions to our community," says Josh White, retail operations manager for Pinnacle Cooperative. "With this $25,000 Hometown Pride grant, I'm confident this organization will provide more opportunities for residents in the Minot community by creating a welcoming, inclusive and accessible space for our neighbors with disabilities."

As Prairie Grit's programs continue to grow, there is a need for more equipment for new community members to participate. With the help of the $25,000 Hometown Pride grant, the organization will be able to purchase additional sports wheelchairs, eliminating the high financial burden for those unable to participate without adaptive equipment.

The wheelchairs will also be instrumental in the organization's work to promote disability and inclusiveness in local schools where Prairie Grit helps students experience and understand the daily challenges that can impact those with a disability.

Through the Hometown Pride grant initiative, Cenex has continuously influenced positive change and fostered community connection across the brand's footprint. To date, Cenex has invested over $475,000 in local organizations since the program began in 2019. With each $25,000 grant, Cenex communities are strengthened through new opportunities to create lasting bonds and resources for the betterment of their hometowns.

"The Cenex brand takes great pride in the contributions it's provided to the local communities it serves," says Sarah Haugen, marketing communications director at CHS. "By partnering with our network of dealers to advocate for organizations like Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports, we're honored to have a part in supporting the community leaders and organizations that make our local communities so special."

If you'd like to learn more about the ways the Cenex brand gives back to local communities, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, or visit www.Cenex.com/local-giving.

About Cenex

Cenex (www.cenex.com), the energy brand of CHS, provides high-quality refined fuels through nearly 1,400-plus locally-owned convenience store locations across 19 states. Consumers depend on Cenex fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products to power homes, businesses and communities. CHS Inc.(www.chsinc.com), which owns the Cenex brand, is a leading global agribusiness owned by American farmers across the United States with domestic and international operations including energy, agronomy, grain trading and food processing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHS Inc.