SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds Guardian Capital LP and Montag & Caldwell Strategies to TAMP Model Marketplace

AthenaInvest Advisors Increased Their Presence with Addition of Market Rotation Strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced it has added four strategies to its managed accounts platform, with Guardian Capital LP and Montag & Caldwell joining the SMArtX model marketplace. The platform now features 1,234 strategies from 296 asset management firms.

Guardian Capital LP established themselves on the platform with two global equity model strategies driven by bottom-up systematic research and company fundamentals, while Montag & Caldwell added its Mid-Cap Growth model strategy that focuses on high-quality mid-cap growth stocks with earnings growth and attractive valuation.

The SMArtX platform also welcomes one addition from existing asset management firm AthenaInvest Advisors, that introduced their Market Rotation model strategy. It is designed to tactically rotate among markets based on investor behavior.

"SMArtX continues to expand its model marketplace and move from strength to strength," remarked Jonathan Pincus, President & COO SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We endeavor to build an even stronger distribution platform for our asset managers and adding firms of such high caliber reinforces our ability to be a leading turnkey asset management platform."

The full list of new strategies includes:

AthenaInvest Advisors

Guardian Capital LP

Montag & Caldwell

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by several applications of its technology: tailored UMA technology solutions delivered through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms built to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offering for individual RIAs.

"We continue to see a steady increase in demand for additional investment products across the platform and are thrilled to announce this month's new additions that further solidify our commitment to providing leading investment solutions for our clients," said Brad Haag, Head of Manager Solutions. "These managers are known for their expertise in the industry, and we believe they will add great value to the platform," stated Mr. Haag.

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

