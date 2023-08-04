Senderra Specialty Pharmacy announces that HUMIRA biosimilar products are now available to patients nationwide

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senderra Specialty Pharmacy announced today that patients can access several HUMIRA biosimilar medications through Senderra's pharmaceutical manufacturing partnerships. This development allows patients to access biosimilars nationwide through Senderra Specialty Pharmacy conveniently. The HUMIRA biosimilar products offered by the following pharmaceutical manufacturers are now accessible to our patients:

Amgen is offering AMJEVITA, (adalimumab), a biosimilar of HUMIRA

Coherus is offering YUSIMRY (adalimumab), a biosimilar of HUMIRA

Fresenius Kabi is offering IDACIO, (adalimumab), a biosimilar of HUMIRA

Organon is offering HADLIMA, (adalimumab), a biosimilar of HUMIRA

Sandoz is offering HYRIMOZ, (adalimumab), a biosimilar of HUMIRA

HUMIRA, manufactured by AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical products for treating multiple autoimmune diseases. Senderra will continue to dispense and service HUMIRA for its providers and patients. As other adalimumab biosimilar manufacturers make their products available in the marketplace, Senderra will announce any new partnerships and product availability.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlighted that biological products are regulated by the FDA and are used to diagnose, prevent, treat, and cure diseases and medical conditions. A biosimilar is a biologic medicine designed to work like another FDA-approved biologic medicine known as the reference medicine.

"We are delighted to extend our patient and provider offerings through our comprehensive relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers," said Will Howard, Co-Founder and President of Senderra Specialty Pharmacy. "With our national footprint, we can assure patients across the country have access to the latest advancements in specialty medications."

About Senderra Specialty Pharmacy

Senderra is a national specialty pharmacy serving patients with challenging and ongoing medical conditions, providing specialty medications, clinical expertise, and extensive support services. Senderra's commitment to patient care is strengthened by specialized patient care teams and strong relationships with our prescribers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payer partners. For more information on Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, please visit http://www.senderrarx.com.

