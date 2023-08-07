Distinction Agency Announces Organizational Changes

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinction Agency , an award-winning marketing agency that works with athletes, brands, content creators and sports properties, announced today several major organizational changes.

Distinction Agency Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Onaindia , is now the sole owner of Distinction Agency.

Distinction Agency Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Onaindia, has purchased the remaining equity in the company and is now the sole owner of Distinction Agency.

Distinction Agency Co-Founder and President, Jonathan Lubic, has resigned as President.

Distinction Agency Partnerships Manager, Chris Tulley, has been promoted to Senior Partnerships Manager.

"Since 2018, Distinction Agency has worked with over 200 athletes, content creators, brands and sports properties," said Alex Onaindia, CEO of Distinction Agency. "Jonathan has played an integral role in the agency's growth and I'm thankful for all of his contributions to the agency. I'd like to congratulate Chris on his well-deserved promotion and look forward to continuing to work with him. Moving forward, Distinction Agency will invest heavily in strategic growth to continue our ascent in the industry, while also focusing on continued improvement of our service offerings to our existing clients."

"I'd like to thank all of the clients, colleagues, friends, and family for the support they've provided over the past 5 years," said Jonathan Lubic. "During my tenure, I have had the privilege of working with an exceptional team and contributing to the growth and success of the agency. I'd like to wish Alex and the rest of the Distinction team the best of luck for the future."

About Distinction Agency

Founded in 2018, Distinction Agency is a marketing agency that works with athletes, brands, content creators and sports properties. Distinction Agency has executed integrated marketing programs for Fortune 500 companies and industry leading start-ups. The Silicon Review named Distinction Agency as one of the "30 Fastest Growing Private Companies to Watch" in 2020.

For more information, please visit https://www.distinctionagency.com/.

