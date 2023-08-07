Early Bird Registration for Equip Exposition Fast Approaching, Ends September 7

Register now for $25 before prices double on September 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscapers, equipment dealers, manufacturers and contractors in lawncare, hardscape and more will not want to miss the deadline for Early Bird registration for Equip Exposition on September 7, 2023. For only $25, they can attend the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, which is one of the largest and most unique trade shows in the United States. After September 7, the price doubles to $50.

Equip Exposition will be held October 17-20, 2023 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), where the show’s 25,000+ attendees can try the latest outdoor power equipment in the 30-acre outdoor demo yard. The show is also marking its 40th anniversary this year by amping up the educational opportunities and fun. (PRNewswire)

Equip Exposition will be held October 17-20, 2023 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), where the show's 25,000+ attendees can try the latest outdoor power equipment in the 30-acre outdoor demo yard. The show is also marking its 40th anniversary this year by amping up the educational opportunities and fun.

Attendees have access to business strategies that give them competitive edges through workshops, are able to meet in person the social media influencers leading in lawncare business growth, and preview the newest drone and artificial intelligence technology that is rapidly changing how landscapers sell and work.

"Expo offers answers to landscapers and dealers who are facing unprecedented challenges in their business today around labor, innovation, revenue, and new, mandated regulatory requirements around equipment," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "This trade show is the best place to see what's new, meet others in the same field who may not be your competitors, try out equipment never shown before, and learn how to make more money."

With more than 1,000 exhibits covering more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space, attendees will need to pack their walking shoes. And they might need those shoes for another reason, notes Kiser, who is proud of the 2nd annual Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk, which will again cross the Big Four Bridge and bring attendees into the iconic historic downtown corridor of the River City. The event benefits the Kentucky Humane Society, which will also partner with the TurfMutt Foundation for Mulligan's Mutt Madness, an annual dog adoption event held during the show that pairs the landscapers who create amazing landscapes with the pooches who adore the outdoors.

Equip Exposition offers a host of educational opportunities that can be added to an attendee's registration, including tracks on:

Outdoor lighting, irrigation, pool and spa, and hardscaping workshops, all areas that landscapers are expanding businesses into while growing revenue.

Dealer education, covering right to repair, profitability, managing chaos, and more.

Step into the Drone Zone for a flight simulation and work toward FAA remote pilot certification.

Workplace culture and leadership workshops with expert Don Rheem to keep business teams humming and on track for success.

Tree care workshops with certified arborists aloft in a real tree.

There's time for fun too, with Third Eye Blind headlining the event's first arena concert, which will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday night. Singer and songwriter Dylan Scott will open the show.

House band the Crashers will also play at the Welcome Reception on Tuesday at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC), as well as at Fourth Street Live! Downtown on Wednesday.

All concerts and the Welcome Reception are included with registration.

"It's all about fostering an environment where people can connect, talk, and do business," says Kiser. "I've seen landscapers at this show talk revenue numbers and strategies to grow their businesses while having a great time. This is our industry's family reunion and we give people a unique space to see the latest industry equipment and advances, and develop professionally."

Attendees have until 11:59 p.m. on September 7, 2023 to register for $25 at EquipExposition.com. On September 8, 2023 registration fees will double to $50. On October 16, 2023, prices double again to $100.

Education session costs are as follows:

Landscape professional workshops are $85 each

Hardscape professional workshops are $85 each

Technician training is $45 per course

The Hardscape North America demonstration upgrade is $85

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e4z42gvuswnetdt0xud06/h?rlkey=6xzd6m3ka0cfrz12p3cbz9i34&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

