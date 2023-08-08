BICYCLE RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION BORED APE YACHT CLUB PLAYING CARDS

BAYC NFTs Selected by Casting Call to be Featured in Exclusive Collection by Bicycle

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a worldwide casting call for a spot in the collaborative community playing card deck, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders and Bicycle Playing Cards have completed the long-awaited Bored Ape Community Playing Card Collection by Bicycle. These limited-edition decks are expected to ship between December 23 and February 24 are available for presale at https://bicyclecards.com/silverbanana .

Each of the collection's 54 cards features a Bored Ape selected as part of the 1227CastingCall, launched by Bicycle after joining BAYC with the purchase of Bored Ape #1227. In keeping with the BAYC spirit, the Joker cards were selected by the community during a "Joker Fan Vote Bracket" tournament on Twitter. An overwhelming influx of submissions during the casting call led Bicycle to include even more Bored Apes in on the fun. 57 Bored Apes will be featured on the tuck cases, including the 54 selected for the playing card deck.

"Our playing cards have brought communities together for over a hundred years," says Tricia Bouras, CEO United States Playing Card Company and President of the Global Entertainment Division, Cartamundi."We are thrilled to collaborate with the Bored Ape Yacht Club community, while offering something new to our core collectors that have been with us for decades."

Two limited-edition decks were created as a part of this collaboration with artwork brought to life by AV Tones. The Golden Banana deck is a very limited-edition collection, only available to the Bored Ape communities (BAYC, MAYC, BAKC) and Bicycle NFT holders. The Silver Banana deck will be available while supply lasts at https://bicyclecards.com/silverbanana . Both decks will be sold for $49.99. Additionally, Bicycle is selling an "Ape Hundred" (eight hundred) limited-edition 3-pack set for $199.99 for Golden Banana Collection and double of that amount for the Silver Banana Collection. These ultra-limited edition sets come with the purchaser's very own personalized display case.

"As we immersed ourselves into the Bored Ape community, we knew that reciprocity was the key ingredient. Collaborating with fellow Bored Ape holders has been a blast and we're really excited to bring to life this one-of-a-kind collection," said Masha Ievseieva, Vice President, North America Marketing and Global Insights. "Here, we have a playful community bringing together a unique deck of cards that is unlike anything we've ever produced. The future of collecting is here! Every tuck case will be unique and features every one of the 57 apes on unique backgrounds. We wanted every ape to have their own special moment."

In addition to holding a place in the Bicycle brand's long standing heritage, all verified holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs featured in the collection will also receive a Golden Banana deck featuring a unique Joker NFT made in the image of their own Bored Ape.

About Bicycle Playing Cards

For over 135 years, Bicycle Playing Cards have been the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand in the world. Bicycle decks are featured in movies, TV shows and favored by collectors all over the world and also played at kitchen tables. The Bicycle brand is also loved and respected by the worldwide magician community. Bicycle cards have passed through the hands of maîtres like Copperfield, Blaine, Richard Turner and Shin Lim.

About Cartamundi Entertainment

At Cartamundi, we're all united by our common belief that the world is better with play. Play is what keeps us going, and it has always been our greatest motivation. That's why we live different, and play different. To us, it is not just an activity. It is a guiding mindset that reminds us to have fun, to be fair, to connect with people – across cultures and generations – and to embrace shared experiences.

We are a worldwide leader in playing cards and in "play" solutions.

Our owned brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, Shuffle® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands.

As we look into the future and how entertainment evolves, we are bringing the digital world to the physical world and vice versa. We have a dedicated team of experts that is looking into future technologies, products, applications that can get our consumers and communities to truly live different and play different.

We are still a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global network of offices, 5 manufacturing facilities, 3 design centers and 1 digital studio.

