BMO to Redeem U.S. $850,000,000 4.338% Subordinated Notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its U.S. .$850,000,000 4.338% Subordinated Notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) due October 5, 2028 (the "Notes"). The redemption will occur on October 5, 2023 (the "Redemption Date"). The Notes are redeemable at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in accordance with the related indenture.

