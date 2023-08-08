Embrace the Adventurous Side in South America & Antarctica with the 2024-2025 Princess Cruises Season, Now on Sale

Majestic Princess Debuts and Sapphire Princess Returns Showcasing Otherworldly Landscapes, Vast Antarctic Tundra, and Chilean Fjords

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a growing number of travelers mull the allure of Antarctica, Princess Cruises today unveiled four exciting voyages planned for the Seventh Continent for the 2024-2025 season.

In 2024-25 Sapphire Princess will again sail guests to some of the world's most dramatically diverse landscapes with the opportunity to get swept away by the breathtaking beauty of Antarctica, the charm of the Falkland Islands' penguins and incredible vistas of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait. As the top-rated large ship cruise line in the region, only Princess offers guests an up-close look at the wonders of the white continent while enjoying large ship comfort and small ship personalization at a fraction of the price of explorer ships.

Princess is a member of the prestigious International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, placing a priority on environmental responsibility and safe travel at the forefront of every voyage.

As a symbol of large ship exploration, Sapphire Princess will also embark on a series of South American itineraries, joined by Majestic Princess to offer an enchanting fusion of exotic cultures and landscapes combined with exciting cruisetours.

With two ships, 26 destinations and 14 countries, the 2024-2025 season includes 15 total departures on 11 unique itineraries. New this season is a 17-day Antarctica voyage sailing roundtrip from Buenos Aires, featuring an overnight in this vibrant homeport. In addition, for guests looking for the ultimate exploration, a 51-day South America Grand Adventure awaits sailing on Majestic Princess between Los Angeles and Ft. Lauderdale, highlighted with overnight stays in Lima, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

"No other large ship cruise line sails Antarctica like Princess," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Our master navigators, unique local relationships and outstanding amenities make accessing these exotic destinations not only immersive but amazingly comfortable."

There are numerous advantages to visiting Antarctica and South America with Princess.

Expert navigation accessing some of the most dynamic environments on the planet.

Incredible up-close views of icebergs, glaciers, whales and penguins.

Onboard experts, naturalists, historians and storytellers with captivating stories and curated activities.

Infused local culture with Argentine folkloric musicians, regional cuisine and wines, and local dancers and samba classes from the famed Carnival festival.

More itineraries, more voyage length options and more departure dates than any other large ship cruise line.

NEW! Antarctica – 17 Days – Four Voyages, Roundtrip from Buenos Aires: Featuring four days of cruising the Antarctica region with views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait

Sapphire Princess, December 1 , 18, 2024 and January 4 , 20, 2025: Sails from Buenos Aires (overnight) to Punta Arenas , Ushuaia ( Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel , South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), Montevideo and arrive back in Buenos Aires .

Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan – 14 or 15 Days – Four Voyages

Majestic Princess, December 19, 2024 : Santiago , Puerto Montt , Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas , Ushuaia ( Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Puerto Madryn, Montevideo , arrive in Buenos Aires (overnight).

Sapphire Princess, February 7 and 21 (reverse itinerary), 2024 and March 7, 2025 : Depart from Buenos Aires (overnight), Montevideo , Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia ( Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas , Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt and arrive in Santiago .

Andes & South America – 18 Days – Two Voyages

Majestic Princess, December 1, 2024 : Depart Los Angeles and sail to Puerto Vallarta , Fuerte Amador , Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), La Serena (Coquimbo) and arrive in Santiago .

Sapphire Princess, March 21, 2025 : Depart Santiago with visits to La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica , Puerto Vallarta , Cabo San Lucas , Los Angeles .

Brazilian Adventure – 18 Days – Two Voyages

Sapphire Princess, November 13, 2024 : Depart from Ft. Lauderdale to St. Kitts , Fortaleza , Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Montevideo and arrive in Buenos Aires (overnight).

Majestic Princess, January 3, 2025 – Sails from Buenos Aires to Santos, Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Fortaleza , Dominica , St. Kitts arrive in Ft. Lauderdale.

Grand Adventures – 32-51 Days – Five Voyages

Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (33 days), Majestic Princess, December 1, 2024 : Sail from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta , Fuerte Amador , Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago , Puerto Montt , Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas , Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands , Puerto Madryn, Montevideo and arrive Buenos Aires .

Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (32 Days), Sapphire Princess, March 7, 2025 : Depart Buenos Aires (overnight) to Montevideo , Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands , Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas , Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt , Santiago , La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica , Puerto Vallarta , Cabo San Lucas and arrive Los Angeles .

Brazilian and Cape Horn Grand Adventure (33 days), Majestic Princess, December 19, 2025 : Santiago , Puerto Montt , Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas , Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands , Puerto Madryn, Montevideo and arrive Buenos Aires , Santos, Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Fortaleza , Dominica , St. Kitts arrive in Ft. Lauderdale.

A ntarctica & Brazilian Grand Adventure (35 days), Sapphire Princess, November 13, 2024 : Ft. Lauderdale to St. Kitts , Fortaleza , Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Montevideo and arrive in Buenos Aires (overnight), Punta Arenas , Ushuaia ( Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel , South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), Montevideo and arrive back in Buenos Aires .

South America Grand Adventure (51 days), Majestic Princess, December 1, 2024 : Depart Los Angeles and sail to Puerto Vallarta , Fuerte Amador , Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), La Serena (Coquimbo), Santiago , Puerto Montt , Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Punta Arenas , Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Falkland Islands , Puerto Madryn, Montevideo , Buenos Aires (overnight), Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Fortaleza , Dominica , St. Kitts arrive in Ft. Lauderdale.

For guests wishing to combine a land tour before or after their cruise visiting sought-after UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Princess offers two cruisetours for South America:

Iguazú Falls Adventure – features the thundering Iguazú Falls – the largest waterfall system in the world - as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro .

Machu Picchu Explorer – travel via train through vibrantly green winding valleys to the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, plus a tour of the historic city of Cusco.

Cruises and cruisetours are on sale now. Guests who book before Aug. 25, 2023 will receive up to $2,300 in onboard spending money and shore excursion credits.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

