PLAY Sports Coalition Distributes State-Funded Grants for Youth Sports Organizations in Maryland and Massachusetts

$450K in Funding was Granted to 31 Non-Profit Organizations to Provide Equitable Access to Sports

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PLAY Sports Coalition (PLAYS), a unique coalition of thousands of stakeholders across the national and community youth sports industry, announced today that the organization has successfully distributed previously unlocked state funding in Maryland and Massachusetts. This funding provided one-year grants to programs using sports as a tool for youth development in historically disadvantaged communities.

PLAY Sports Coalition (PRNewswire)

The PLAY Sports Coalition advocates for the support of youth development programs, young athletes, working families, coaches and volunteers across all 50 states, particularly those in under-resourced areas.

Working directly with the Maryland Office of Tourism Development and the Massachusetts Office of Housing and Economic Development, PLAYS created and facilitated grant programs for non-profit youth sports organizations. In total, it distributed $450,000 to more than 30 organizations to support their programs and activities, helping to cover program costs, sports gear, and the refurbishment or renovations of sports facilities.

PLAYS' advocacy efforts were generously supported by individuals and firms with extensive government affairs experience, including Orrick, Boston | Plaut, and Lucey Strategies, in Maryland and Massachusetts, respectively.

"Advocating for youth sports organizations has been the primary goal of the PLAY Sports Coalition since our inception," said LeagueApps President and PLAYS board co-chair Jeremy Goldberg. "We know the youth sports sector is under-resourced, particularly given the magnitude of the impact of sports on children and communities. Our work with the Maryland Office of Tourism Development and the Massachusetts Office of Housing and Economic Development to unlock grant funds for nonprofits focused on youth development through sports is one of the many ways we are putting words into action on behalf of all of our stakeholders."

"While it is recognized that sports greatly benefit youth personal development, access to participate is increasingly challenging in underserved communities," said Peter Frintzilas, member of the Board of Directors of PLAYS and CEO of TeamSnap. "It has been a privilege to work with the Maryland and Massachusetts State Governments to provide these organizations with much needed funding to continue supporting their communities and fostering our youth."

In Maryland, for 2023, the amount of funding in the grant program was $200,000 and was distributed to 14 organizations with one-time awards ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

"Participating in sports is a valuable tool for the development of interpersonal skills, confidence, perseverance, and teamwork in our state's youth. This grant program will give these nonprofit organizations the funding they need to further support their programs, giving deserving children the opportunity to play, learn and have fun on the field," said Maryland State Senator Guy Guzzone, Budget and Tax Committee Chair.

"Volo Kids is working to use play to build communities of active, resilient, and confident kids," said Volo Kids executive director Jen Rifkin. "Funding from the PLAY Sports Coalition will unlock our ability to expand our impact in recreation deserts across both Boston and Baltimore. Collectively, this funding will make it possible for us to expand community partnerships, purchase necessary program equipment and supplies, and enhance program outreach efforts to cater directly to each unique community that we serve. We are excited by the opportunity to continue to break down barriers so more kids have access to play and the benefits sports participation offers, both on and off the field!"

In Massachusetts, for 2023, the amount of funding in the grant program was $250,000 and was distributed to 17 organizations with one-time awards ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

"Funding from PLAYS will help us to eliminate many barriers that newcomer youth face every day to participate in sports," said Bruno Contreras, Director at Soccer Without Borders Boston. "Our strategies include parent engagement, accessible locations, bilingual coaches, provided transportation, an earned equipment system, and most importantly, free access."

"I was proud to advocate for this funding in the Legislature's FY23 Budget and am thrilled that these youth organizations will be receiving these grants to support their important missions throughout Massachusetts," said Massachusetts State Senator John Velis. "Participation in youth sports leads to improved outcomes in physical health, in mental well-being, and gives kids the opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves. I can't wait to see all these groups, including the Play Ball Foundation in my own district, put this funding to use to expand these opportunities to even more kids."

While the grant programs in Maryland and Massachusetts were state-budget-appropriated, PLAYS has previously had success in unlocking proceeds from legal sports gambling to support youth sports nonprofit organizations. Since 2021, PLAYS has successfully advocated for an allocation of tax revenue from legalized sports betting legislation in multiple states to fund youth sports grants, including in New York, Ohio, and Massachusetts, unlocking millions of dollars for nonprofit programs.

Last month, PLAYS also worked with Congressmen Colin Allred (TX-32), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25), to re-introduce the PLAYS in Youth Sports Act (HR 4599) which would create a $75 million annual grant program to support non-profit organizations working to improve health and positive youth development through sports participation.

The full list of grantees can be found here:

Maryland

Baltimore SquashWise

Beat the Streets Baltimore

Girls in the Game

Girls on the Run of Central Maryland , Inc.

Girls on the Run of Montgomery County

Girls on the Run of Greater Chesapeake

Grow Home, Inc

Harlem Lacrosse Baltimore

KEEN Greater DC

LACES

Netball America Inc.

PeacePlayers

Soccer Without Borders

Volo Kids Foundation Baltimore

Massachusetts

America Scores New England

American Amputee Soccer Association

Beat the Streets New England (BTSNE)

Beyond Soccer, Inc.

Boys & Girls Club - Yawkey Club of Roxbury

Doc Wayne Youth Services, Inc.

Fast Feet Running and Athletics, Inc.

Girls on the Run Greater Boston

Massachusetts Youth Soccer

Play Ball Foundation

Soccer Unity Project

Soccer Without Borders Massachusetts

Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center

Suenos Basketball

Tenacity, Inc.

University of Massachusetts Foundation

Volo Kids Foundation Boston

About PLAY Sports Coalition

PLAY Sports Coalition is a unique coalition of thousands of stakeholders across the national and community youth sports industry united to be an active advocate of support for youth development programs, young athletes, working families, coaches and volunteers across all 50 states, particularly those in under-resourced areas. It was formed in April 2020 to unite a fragmented industry and continues to be an active advocate of support for youth development programs, young athletes, working families, coaches and volunteers across all 50 states, particularly those in under-resourced areas. The mission of the PLAY Sports Coalition is to ensure the youth and local sports industry thrives by providing families, and especially youth, equitable access to play opportunities for physical and mental health, character and leadership development. We believe it is a vital movement that will serve a key role in repairing a society that needs community, connectivity and joy.

Media Contacts

Alexandra Shafer

JConnelly for TeamSnap

973.934.5100

ashafer@jconnelly.com

Jared Cooper

LeagueApps

516.643.8800

jcooper@leagueapps.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLAY Sports Coalition