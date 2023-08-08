Stellantis Expands and Enhances Parts Business in North America

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis introduces bproauto as competitively priced, private-label replacement parts, designed for optimal performance on most makes and models from old to new, domestic to import. New replacement brake pads are available now from bproauto. (PRNewswire)

Introduces bproauto as competitively priced, private-label replacement parts

New parts line complements Mopar, the global original-equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis

Proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty

30 parts categories will be available from a comprehensive, quality-tested and competitively priced product portfolio

Reliable bproauto parts are designed for optimal performance on most makes and models from old to new, domestic to import

See bproautoparts.com for more information or contact a local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram or FIAT dealership

Mopar remains global original-equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis

Launch of bproauto helps address a key pillar outlined in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan — to grow sales in the independent aftermarket

To further enhance and expand its replacement parts and service business in North America, Stellantis today announced the bproauto aftermarket parts brand as its new line of high-quality, competitively priced, replacement parts.

Following decades of success in Europe and other international markets, including the Middle East and South America, the newly introduced bproauto parts portfolio is available for most makes and models to help combat the rapidly changing aftermarket and the long-term shift to electrification as vehicles and their components are becoming increasingly complex and digital. These original-equipment-backed parts come with up to a two-year/unlimited-mile warranty. In addition, batteries have up to two-year, free replacement coverage and brake pads carry a limited lifetime warranty.

"With the introduction of bproauto, we're further enhancing the customer experience by offering a new, competitively priced, private label line of high-quality, factory-backed parts for most makes and models," said Mike Koval, head of Mopar North America. "While Mopar will remain the global original-equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis, bproauto will offer an alternative for nearly all brands and all cars – new, used, owned, rented or shared. With Mopar and bproauto, our dealerships offer a 360-degree, multi-brand, one-stop-shop solution for nearly all customers, all vehicles and all brands."

In North America, 30 parts categories will be available for most makes and models to support the ongoing transition of the automotive repair industry. Additional product lines will phase into the Stellantis dealership network.

The following parts are available now from bproauto:

Air filters

Batteries

Brake pads

Brake rotors

Hub bearings

Oil and oil filters

Tire-pressure monitoring systems

Additional high-quality products coming from bproauto will include:

ABS sensors Ignition coils A/C compressors Lubricants A/C condensers O 2 sensors A/C evaporators Radiators Alternators Shocks Ball joints Spark plugs Battery cables Spark plug wires Brake calipers Starters Brake hardware Struts Bulbs Taillamps Chemicals Thermostats Control arms Tie-rod ends Filtration: cabin and transmission Timing belts/tensionsers Fuel injectors U-joints Fuel pump modules Water pumps Functional fluids Wiper blades Headlamps



bproauto

bproauto ® is the OE-backed auto parts brand delivering high-quality products for most makes and models to wholesale partners and customers through dealership service departments around the world. Experts in advanced technology, bproauto is focused on maintaining a reliable supply of advanced parts now, plus the new, high-tech parts emerging every day in an evolving aftermarket industry. For more information, visit bproautoparts.com.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

