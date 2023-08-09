Apptio Launches New Targetprocess Solutions to Accelerate Agile Transformations and Shift from Project to Product

New tools help Agile practitioners align to lean practices and SAFe 6.0 while improving budgeting and value delivery

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today launched a set of new capabilities to its Targetprocess product allowing organizations to accelerate Agile transformations and achieve greater business agility. New solutions include templates that enable organizations to smoothly transition from project-based to product-based funding models and adopt the latest SAFe 6.0 Agile standards while leveraging Apptio Targetprocess' market-leading budgeting and financial management capabilities.

Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio) (PRNewswire)

While SAFe is recognized as a leading framework for scaling Agile and executing Lean Portfolio Management, integration of existing functions and processes to take advantage of 6.0 enhancements can be complex and time consuming. Apptio Targetprocess makes adoption of SAFe 6.0 seamless by delivering enhancements through the Targetprocess Solution Library, an out-of-the-box toolset that enables organizations to rapidly configure, implement, and customize deployments. This allows practitioners to focus on adoption and benefits realization, rather than updating and administering their platform.

"SAFe 6.0 gives organizations a way to extend the core principles of Lean and Agile thinking to the business, which sets the stage for new technology areas like AI, big data, and cloud," said Jeremy Ung, CTO, Apptio. "Not only do we make SAFe 6.0 easier to access and use; we're also elevating customers' portfolio investment decision-making with more granular and flexible budgeting capabilities and deeper insights into value realization."

With this latest Targetprocess release, organizations can accelerate their adoption of SAFe in a way that works in their particular environment, while still achieving rapid time-to-value. "We see demand for SAFe 6.0's evolving capabilities for accelerating value flow, integrating AI, big data, and cloud into value streams, metrics with objectives and key results (OKRs), and improving business agility," said Melinda Ballou, research director, IDC's Agile ALM, Quality & Portfolio Strategies program. "Given the complexity and volatility of current global economic and business environments, improved financial capabilities are also key."

Additionally, Apptio is further strengthening its market-leading financial management capabilities with new solutions to help portfolio leaders and financial planners manage investments across both value streams and traditional project mechanisms. Updates to Targetprocess' Lean Budgeting and Portfolio Budgeting capabilities allow portfolio managers and finance teams to better plan and manage budgets across transitioning environments, while applying industry best practices.

New budgeting capabilities include:

Flexible funding of work, people, or products

Tracking proposed budgets and actuals for any of the above

Funding of value streams within custom periods (planning intervals)

Templates for building Epic Hypothesis Statements (EHS) and Lean Business Cases (LBC)

Setting Lean Budget Guardrails (LBG) either by horizon, capacity, or initiative

"Targetprocess has been a game-changer for our commercial and federal clients to align business strategy, optimize their IT investments, and deliver exceptional products to end customers," said David Taylor, VP Product Transformation, Maryville Consulting Group. "Combined with the recent Scaled Agile Framework 6.0 updates and The Product Model framework, our clients have seen a faster move to a more dynamic operating model."

To learn more, visit Apptio at booth 202 at the SAFe Summit August 15-18 at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. The Summit is dedicated to servicing the SAFe community and will feature keynotes, technical talks, customer stories, exhibits, and various networking opportunities.

About Apptio

Apptio is the leading technology spend and value management company for financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and portfolio development resources. Apptio's mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment. Powered by Apptio's cloud platform and AI/ML data engine, Apptio's SaaS applications translate technology costs into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. Apptio applications deliver six key capabilities: cost transparency, actionable insights, planning and forecasting, usage and consumption, value management, and showback/chargeback. As a trusted leader in FinOps and Technology Business Management with thousands of customers worldwide, Apptio empowers leaders to cut costs and redirect investments to cloud innovation and digital transformation.

Media Contact

Jas McDonald

pr@apptio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apptio