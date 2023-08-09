DIY Influencers Complete Trendy Room Transformations in Eighth Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®

The public can vote now to weigh in on Grand Prize winner and enter a $1,000 sweepstakes

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is up, put your paintbrushes down! Now that eight DIY influencers have each completed an entire room renovation in the eighth annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® , it is time for the public to vote on their favorite space. With $5,000 up for grabs, the participating personalities used FrogTape® brand painter's tape and a $1,000 budget to finish their makeovers, which all feature a special painting project.

Now through August 23, online voters can weigh in on the winner and will automatically be entered into a $1,000 sweepstakes for their participation. This year's influencers incorporated one of the four 2023 FrogTape® Design Trends into their transformation. The design trends were identified by veteran interior designer and DIY television personality, Taniya Nayak , who partners with FrogTape® each year to identify emerging trends. In addition to the public vote, Nayak will help evaluate each project to determine the winner based on the following criteria: workmanship, originality, use of paint, use of FrogTape® and incorporation of the Design Trend into the makeover.

See all the 2023 Paintover Challenge® projects:

"The influencers really took this year's challenge to heart, demonstrating how a room can completely change into a colorful, warm and welcoming environment with a little inspiration, paint and FrogTape®," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "While one space came to life with earthy tones and a sun-inspired mural, another stood out with bold colors and patterns. We hope these projects inspire other DIYers and show how simple, budget-friendly refreshes can make a big statement."

In addition to winning the $5,000 grand prize, the winner will have the opportunity to 'Paint it Forward' with Special Spaces , a not-for-profit that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer. The DIYer will work with Nayak to design the room for a child in the Cleveland area as well as work with volunteers from Shurtape Technologies, to bring their vision to life. FrogTape® will donate $15,000 to cover the costs of the makeover.

"A special element of the Paintover Challenge® is giving back to the community," Shagovac added. "This year, it is even more rewarding because this Special Spaces partnership will bring joy to a child and family in our own community."

To vote for the FrogTape Paintover Challenge® winner, view complete sweepstakes rules or learn more about FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge . To Download high resolution project photography, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The 2023 FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Sweepstakes is sponsored by Shurtape Technologies, LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 8/9/23 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/23/23. Void where prohibited by law. For complete Official Rules, visit https://www.frogtape.com/frogtape-paintover-challenge-sweepstakes-official-rules .

