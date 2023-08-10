RescueMD Unveils Groundbreaking Restorative Lip Treatment

Transformative Solution for Plump, Pillowy-Soft Lips

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RescueMD, physician-developed, advanced skincare technology is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of their latest innovation, the Restorative Lip Treatment. This cutting-edge lip care product is packed with a blend of hydrating ingredients and is set to redefine the way we care for and enhance our lips from daily application to post-aesthetic treatment.

RescueMD (PRNewswire)

RescueMD's Restorative Lip Treatment has been meticulously researched to address a range of concerns, delivering remarkable results with consistent use. The formula is designed to visibly improve lip fullness, reduce fine lines, and soothe dryness and dehydration, making lips appear more vibrant, healthy, and youthful. Suitable for use following aesthetic treatments and lip injections, the cool ceramic applicator and gentle formula soothes lips and supports recovery.

The Restorative Lip Treatment combines evidence-based ingredients, carefully selected to enhance its efficacy:

Lapachol : This proprietary technology supports regulation of key proteins involved in DNA repair and skin remodeling.

Collagen-Boosting Peptides : Triggers collagen production within delicate lip tissue to help strengthen and replace lost volume for a more youthful appearance.

Nourishing Antioxidants : Vitamin E supports moisture retention and nourishes and softens lips.

Hydrating & Plumping Moisturizers : A blend of ceramides and occlusive ingredients draw in and seal moisture into lips for a smooth, full pout.

According to a survey of aesthetic practitioners and professionals, 99% agree lips look and feel healthy, 97% agree lips appear more defined, 94% agree lip lines are less visible*.

"RescueMD's new Restorative Lip Treatment is a game-changer in the lip care category," said Steve Salzinger, CEO of RescueMD. "The formula features Lapachol, our exclusive technology that powered our game changing skin damage solution DNA Repair Complex. Our revolutionary Restorative Lip Treatment works to enhance and support lips for everyday use and for faster recovery post-lip treatment enabling fuller, better hydrated lips."

"I love that the RescueMD Lip Restorative Treatment uses key ingredients like antioxidants, peptides, ceramides, petrolatum and the proprietary lapachol technology to nourish, soothe, and soften the lips, leaving the lips looking healthy, hydrated and plump," said Dr. Marisa Garshick, board-certified dermatologist and RescueMD partner. "It is a great option for daily use but can also be incorporated post-procedure to help retain moisture in the lips."

The Restorative Lip Treatment is now available on RescueMD.com and authorized professional skin care partners for $48.

*Survey results based on 71 estheticians and skincare practitioners conducted in June 2023.

About RescueMD

RescueMD embraces a multi-functional approach to skin rejuvenation, standing out as the first and only brand to address four key mechanisms of skin health and restoration: Lapachol to support natural repair, antioxidants for soothing benefits, peptides for collagen support, and moisturizers to seal in hydration, RescueMD delivers advanced skincare for radiant results.

CONTACT: rescuemd@behrmanpr.com

RescueMD Restorative Lip Treatment (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RescueMD