REI Mentor Throws Celebration in Honor of Hitting 10K Community Members

REI expert, Pace Morby, hosts an event for community members to celebrate the growing success of his mentorship program.

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Morby, co-star of popular A&E television show, 'Triple Digit Flip', and founder of real estate investing course, 'SubTo', celebrates hitting 10,000 members with an exclusive party designed for his community members. This event is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 11th in Phoenix, Arizona.

SubTo Community Gathering 2023 (PRNewswire)

Set in Pace's home state of Arizona, the celebration is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 11th. Members are in for an immersive afternoon planned alongside Pace himself, and fellow enthusiastic SubTo community members. The agenda is jam packed with inspiring speeches from key figures integral to the success of the SubTo journey, and includes insights from Pace himself. Drinks and food will be provided throughout the event. For more information visit www.subto.com/10k-celebration

Understanding that many of the SubTo community will not be able to attend in-person, a live Zoom link will be available, ensuring all members can be part of this significant milestone.

SubTo is an online mentorship course for real estate professionals, teaching creative financing methods in real estate investing and providing his students with resources, and a community filled with real estate entrepreneurs and investors nationwide.

Pace Morby is an author and investor, who took the entrepreneurship world by storm, acquiring over $250 million in real estate investing, without previous credentials through creative financing.

New Reach Education (NRE), a company based in Tempe, Arizona, with focus on financial and investment education, partnered with Morby three years ago to help bring SubTo to the success it sees today. When CEO Curtis Weeks was asked about the milestone SubTo is celebrating, he said, "Pace and team have built a rich community of student-members who genuinely want to help each other succeed and focus on collaboration over competition. The fact that we have welcomed over 10,000 student-members into our community is both exciting and humbling. We have a big responsibility to continue to invest in and develop our members. I could not be more proud of what SubTo and Pace have accomplished in just four years"

For additional media inquires, please contact:

Kasey Zollo

201.336.4560

Public Relations Coordinator

pr@newreacheducation.com

SubTo 10K Celebration 2023 (PRNewswire)

SubTo Real Estate Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Reach Education