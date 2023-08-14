"Nemorak", IH multipurpose provides multiple functions, from cooking to airtight storage

Durable silicone packing for Cooking and easy storage

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemolock, which is producing innovative products by changing the concept of the pot, was selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. The company said it produces products that can perform various functions away from the concept of boiling and cooking by moving the handle, just as humans can do various tasks only when their hands move.

The IH all-round pot released this time can serve as a cooking function, pressure function, steamer function, airtight storage function, and transportation function, so it is used in various ways indoors and outdoors to improve the convenience of eating. This product saves time and gently cooks the thick meat to the inside by using pressure and steamer when cooking it evenly to the inside while removing the smell.

In addition, if you put alcohol (or soda) and herbs (coffee powder) in the steamer, place thick meat on the steamer, and heat it on low heat (80 to 100 degrees) for about 60 minutes, steam the meat evenly and steam it to remove the smell, so that you can get the meat smoothly.

In addition, when cooking and storing soup or stew, air can be blocked to prevent the intrusion of fine dust bacteria virus, and when you are outdoors such as camping or fishing, you can cook food in a square at home, make it, and transport it to the camping site to heat it up right away.

This product removes the temperature difference between the bottom, top, and inside when cooking using a moving handle so that the seasoning is not burnt and the inside is cooked evenly. In addition, if the cooking time and the eating time are different, it provides the convenience of refrigerating and heating it immediately with sanitary storage.

Even if the cooking place and the eating place are different, Nemorak is convenient to transport, so you can cook at home, move to the office, camping site, and fish site, and heat it up right away to overcome the difference in place.

Consumers have high expectations for new products that can conveniently improve their culinary lives.

