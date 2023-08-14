PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonstone Nutrition , the manufacturer of Stone Stopper™, was featured in a new study published in the journal Urolithiasis, a leading journal of kidney stone research.

Stone Stopper Capsules (PRNewswire)

New Study Published in Urolithiasis Links Moonstone Stone Stopper™ To Kidney Stone Prevention

The study showed that Stone Stopper™ raises urine pH and urine citrate levels, to prevent calcium oxalate stones. Increased urine pH would also be expected to benefit patients with uric acid and cystine stones, groups that will be addressed in a future study.

Over 33 million people in the U.S. suffer from excruciating kidney stones. Stone Stopper™ is the first patented formula with clinically significant amounts of alkali citrate, known to prevent the formation of kidney stones. It offers kidney stone sufferers a simple way to add alkali citrate to their daily routine.

"Moonstone Nutrition aims to raise awareness about the prevalence of kidney stones and the importance of overall kidney health," said Salim Rayes, President and CEO of Moonstone Nutrition. "We work with top kidney doctors to offer science-based solutions for our customers."

Moonstone's kidney health supplements are available at Walmart and Walgreens, as well as select CVS stores.

About Moonstone Nutrition:

Moonstone Stone Stopper™ was developed by world-renowned kidney stone doctors and is scientifically proven to reduce the formation of kidney stones. Over 33 million people in the U.S. suffer from excruciating kidney stones and 49 million suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Stone Stopper™ is the first effective kidney stone supplement on the market with true functional health benefits. It's available in supplement capsules, gummies, and ready-to-mix (RTM) powders.

For more information:

anya@moonstonenutrition.com

https://moonstonenutrition.com

Moonstone Stone Stopper Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moonstone Nutrition