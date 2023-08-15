With three consecutive years of industry leading growth, Burtch Works ranks among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Burtch Works ranks No. 2194 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Burtch Works Logo (PRNewswire)

Burtch Works Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List for Hypergrowth!

Michael Butts, CEO of Burtch Works states, "this recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and agility, the loyalty of our candidate and customer community, and our relentless pursuit of delivering a high-quality experience. We are honored to join the ranks of so many illustrious companies as we strive to create a world the works better for everyone".

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. This esteemed list has previously highlighted firms like Microsoft, Zappos, Under Armour, Pandora, and Intuit. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Over the past three years, Burtch Works has redefined the data science recruiting space after a decade of connecting top companies with exceptional data science and analytics talent. Through their extensive network of 150,000+ data and technology professionals, Burtch Works launched a workforce marketplace for community members to find job opportunities, upskilling resources, and career advocacy. This candidate centric approach created a better platform for companies to acquire and retain the quality talent they need to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

As Burtch Works celebrates this remarkable achievement and looks to the future, the company remains steadfast in its mission to build a world that works better, for everyone. This year Burtch Works has expanded into other highly sought after skillset categories such as Engineering, Cyber Security, and Product Management. The company also launched its first "shinny app" product, called the Dynamic Salary Explorer which leverages propriety first party data to create compensation transparency for a rapidly evolving industry.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Burtch Works

Burtch Works, a Rev4 brand, is a renowned leader in talent solutions, specializing in data science, analytics, AI, ML, data engineering, business intelligence, predictive analytics, and technology. With a strong focus on fostering community through advocating for talent and solving business challenges, Burtch Works serves as a trusted partner to both organizations and professionals alike, offering unparalleled expertise, career guidance, and compelling job opportunities. For more information about Burtch Works, visit www.burtchworks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burtch Works