CHIPOTLE SERVES UP REAL SUPPORT FOR TEACHERS WITH $100,000 IN SCHOOL SUPPLIES

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), a longtime education advocate, today announced it will support teachers by giving away up to $100,000 in supplies for back to school.

Chipotle is supporting teachers by giving away up to $100,000 in supplies for back to school. Chipotle fans are invited to nominate their favorite K-12 educators for a chance to have them receive free school supplies. (PRNewswire)

How It Works

Chipotle fans are invited to nominate their favorite K-12 educators for a chance to have them receive free school supplies. Nominations will be accepted on chipotle.com/teachers through approximately 11:59pm PT on August 18*.

Starting the week of August 21, Chipotle will randomly select over 350 winners who will receive a "Classroom Kit" full of supplies, including notebooks, folders, pencil packs and pouches, erasers, highlighters, sticky note pads, and pens.

Soaring Supply Costs

This year, teachers will spend an average of $820 on school supplies, a 64% increase from an average of $500 prior to the pandemic**. Nearly 94% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies***.

"With the rising cost of school supplies, we're giving selected teachers a little extra support so they can focus on inspiring the next generation," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "We're proud to be working with our fans to help educators cultivate a better classroom this school year."

Kids In Need Foundation

Chipotle will also leverage its Round-Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support Kids In Need Foundation (www.kinf.org), a national non-profit organization that helps create equitable learning spaces through the distribution of supplies and resources, investing in teachers and students in underserved schools. Chipotle invites guests to join its mission to Cultivate a Better World by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Funds from the round-up will be used for additional school supply donations from Kids In Need Foundation's Supply A Teacher Program.

Chipotle's Round Up for Kids In Need Foundation has raised more than $2.5 million to date for thousands of under-resourced teachers and students across the country. In the past ten years, Chipotle has donated more than $70 million to school causes through local fundraisers and teacher appreciation activations.

**Source: National Education Association

***Source: National Center for Education Statistics

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle had over 3,250 restaurants as of June 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices.

