GENUINE FOODS MAKES THE INC. 5000 LIST OF AMERICA'S FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Genuine Foods, the purpose-driven, quality-focused foodservice company, has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to receive this amazing recognition for the second time," said Jeff Mills, CEO of Genuine Foods. "Our growth is a testament to our core company value of providing health-forward, scratch-made meals to communities who need them most. Getting into the Inc. 5000 and making the top 1000 businesses not once, but twice, speaks to the dedication and hard work of our entire team – from our cooks and providers on the ground in our cafeterias and kitchens, to the support team of leaders behind the scenes providing critical infrastructure. As we grow our partnerships with K-12 schools, higher education, senior living facilities, community centers, and non-profit organizations, we will continue to make a significant impact on foodservice across the country."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"The Inc. 5000 honor comes at a pivotal time in our company's growth," says Paula Reichel, Genuine Foods' Chief Innovation Officer. "Not only are we entering into new states across the country, we are cementing our commitment to creating a new way of delivering quality foodservice to schools and institutions. We take each chance we get to do things differently, creating stronger bonds with our clients and the communities we serve, and creating opportunities for meaningful interaction and relationship building."

With over 500 employees operating in 13 states, Genuine Foods serves over 25,000 meals a day, just in K-12 settings alone. Their commitment to creating what they call "Genuine Moments" in their foodservice settings has become equally as critical as serving delicious, nutritious food.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

CONTACT:

Carrie Kommers, Director of Communications

Carrie.kommers@genuinefoods.com

(310) 469-2434

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Genuine Foods

Genuine Foods is a leading national purpose-driven foodservice company seeking to bring much needed radical change to the foodservice experience, especially in communities where poverty, obesity, and health disparities are prevalent. We deliver delicious, scratch-made foods using fresh, vibrant ingredients, an innovative people-focused team, and a deep commitment to reliability and integrity to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living and healthcare facilities, and specialty venues across the country. Food service management is what we do, but what we create together with our customers, our partners, and our dedicated team members goes far beyond the plate. https://www.genuinefoods.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Genuine Foods