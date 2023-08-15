Get Ready for Yiwu Chinagoods Global Stocking Festival - A Global Buyer's Paradise

YIWU, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Yiwu, China – a bustling global marketplace renowned as the "World Supermarket." Since 1982, Yiwu has become a magnet for quality manufacturers worldwide, embracing the philosophy of "buy globally, sell globally." As it celebrates the 30th anniversary of Yiwu China Commodities City, it's rolling out the red carpet for global buyers with a Stocking Festival filled with brand promotions, seasonal deals, and much more. It's all happening at the Yiwu China Commodities City's official platform Chinagoods.com

Why Yiwu? It's more than just a market; it's a business phenomenon:

75,000 top-notch merchants

2.1 million cutting-edge factories

Over 5 million diverse products available to 230+ countries and regions .

200,000 daily visitors, all seeking the best opportunities and bargains.

Join successful entrepreneurs like Christian from Germany, who's achieved a whopping $220 million in annual sales through Yiwu, and Jesús from Spain, who's scaled his business to over $3 million annually.

Discover the magic of Yiwu's market, renowned for abundant, high-quality, and affordable goods. Mingle with the dynamic "Yiwu boss ladies" – passionate entrepreneurs who are bringing "Made in China" to the world. Yiwu is not just a city; it's a global hub of wealth creation and innovation.

With its commitment to making trade simpler, Yiwu China Commodities City's Chinagoods platform is paving the way in digital trade. We're here to facilitate every step of your journey with top-tier services in logistics, payments, and one-stop trade fulfillment.

What's New? In June, Yiwu China Commodities City launched a series of brand expansion activities, hosting top-notch trade fairs and international exhibitions, all designed to connect our vast array of consumer goods with big-time buyers like you. Our Yiwu Brand Go Global Alliance is working to attract even more international buyers with premium Yiwu-branded goods.

Mark Your Calendar. This September, be part of our "Global Autumn Stocking Festival." With tens of millions of yuan in incentives, Yiwu is calling all buyers everywhere. Enjoy free accommodation and dining, plus more exclusive perks.

Don't miss out on the vibrant opportunities awaiting you in Yiwu. Connect with the international business community. See you in Yiwu – where the world comes to shop.

