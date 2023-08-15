If you had a ticket to the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, you may be part of a class action settlement

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Treviso v. National Football Museum, Inc. dba Pro Football Hall of Fame, Case No. 5:17-cv-00472, United States District Court Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division (the "Settlement").

What is this about? The settlement will resolve a lawsuit in which claims are made that National Football Museum, Inc. dba Pro Football Hall of Fame (the "Hall of Fame") is liable for canceling the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio (the "Game") due to field conditions. The Hall of Fame denies any wrongdoing and the Court has not decided the merits of these allegations.

Who is affected? You may be eligible to receive compensation from a proposed class action settlement if you paid for and/or acquired tickets to the Game. However, you may not benefit from the Settlement if you accepted reimbursement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame by submitting completed copies of the "2016 Pro Football Hall of Game Reimbursement Election Form".

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Monetary Relief : If approved, a Settlement Fund will be created totaling $750,000.00. Settlement Class members eligible to receive compensation from this fund must submit a timely and valid Claim Form to be reimbursed for all or a portion of certain expenses related to their ticket purchase and attending the Game, which may include certain travel expenses. Class Members are given one of two options: (i) making a claim based on the submission of documented expenses (Option A); or (ii) making a claim based on the submission of expenses that are not supported by documentation (Option B).

How do I file a claim? To receive a cash payment, visit www.2016HallofFameGameClassAction.com to file or download a Claim Form. You can also write to the Treviso v. Pro Football Hall of Fame Settlement Administrator, c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606, or email 2016HallofFameGame@cptgroup.com. All Claim Forms must be submitted online or postmarked by October 9, 2023.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Defendant for the claims in this case.

Exclude Yourself : If you exclude yourself or remove yourself from the Class, you will keep your right to sue or continue to sue the defendant for the claims in this case. Exclusion requests must be postmarked by October 9, 2023.

Object : If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object to it or tell the Court what you don't like about the Settlement. Objections must be postmarked by October 9, 2023. For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, visit www.2016HallofFameGameClassAction.com.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on November 17, 2023, to consider the final approval of the Settlement, payment of attorneys' fees to class counsel, incentive awards for the class representative, and other related issues. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, visit www.2016HallofFameGameClassAction.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator by writing to Treviso v. Pro Football Hall of Fame Settlement Administrator; c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606, emailing 2016HallofFameGame@cptgroup.com, or calling 1-888-440-1255.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

