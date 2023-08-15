IT Ally Recognized for Second Consecutive Year on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

IT Ally is named again as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, securing the 29th spot in Ohio, 108th in IT Services, and an impressive No. 1705 nationally.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that IT Ally ranked No. 1705 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"To be recognized in the second year in a row is truly a remarkable achievement for the IT Ally team, said Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, IT Ally. We could not achieve this continued growth without our incredible team, business partners, and our unrelenting commitment to serve and support our SMB clients to create value, realize extraordinary growth, and manage risk while maximizing technology investment returns."

Since its founding in 2017, IT Ally has served dozens of privately held and family owned small and medium size businesses or SMBs to increase the value of their company as an unbiased business and technology advisor.

Our comprehensive business and technology advisory services enable SMBs to accelerate growth, be more secure, and maximize the value of their technology investments and include:

Business Advisory – Driving growth and value creation, optimizing operational performance, and reducing expenses with proprietary methods that leverage data and AI to drive precision alignment with go-to-market strategies and overall business objectives.

Technology Advisory – Future-proofing with digital solutions that drive businesses forward, create memorable customer experiences, and produce a competitive advantage through operational optimization, management, and automation.

Risk Advisory – Rapidly and cost-effectively assessing and improving governance, risk, and compliance capabilities while quantifying, measuring, and managing organizational impact.

Transaction Advisory – Providing informed insights and expertise to guide private equity firms and portfolio companies through complex mergers, acquisitions, and carve-outs throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Talent Advisory – Offering access to an extraordinary pool of contract, fractional, and permanent functional and subject matter experts to augment and deepen your team and management capabilities.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Methodology

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About IT Ally

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and solutions for small and mid-size businesses or SMBs. As a two-time Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, IT Ally helps SMBs grow faster, be more secure, and maximize the value of their technology investments. For more information, contact Michael Fillios at michael.fillios@itallyllc.com or visit itallyllc.com to learn more.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

