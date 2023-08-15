Unanet Lands on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

ERP and CRM leader recognized for sixth year in a row

DULLES, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, today announced it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list as one of the top fastest-growing private companies in the country. Ranked at 1,708 this year (a significant jump from its ranking at 3,534 in 2022), Unanet was recognized for the sixth consecutive year.

"Few organizations receive this recognition six years in a row, and it's an honor we take earnestly," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "All credit goes to our employees for continuing to deliver thoughtful, innovative solutions that surpass our customers' expectations. We're growing rapidly because customers are making the switch to Unanet when they discover they have alternatives to the status quo and instead can choose our modern, service-oriented solutions."

With decades of combined years of experience delivering cloud ERP and CRM solutions, Unanet has become the provider of choice for GovCons and AEC firms looking to improve their business operations and optimize their pipelines. The analytics-driven platform offers automated features purpose-built with the ultimate goals of simplifying project lifecycles and improving ROI.

In 2023, Unanet saw continued momentum, adding new customers across all industry categories and launching innovative new products such as AR Automation, an intelligent accounts receivable solution for AEC firms. The company hosted its largest-ever user conference in the spring and was recently recognized in G2's latest independent software ratings report as the highest performer in multiple subcategories, including "easiest to set up," "fastest implementation," "estimated ROI," and "most likely to recommend."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

