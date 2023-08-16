Common Sense Education Releases New Digital Well-Being Lessons in Response to the Youth Mental Health Crisis

Developed with evidence-based practices, the first-of-their-kind lessons will help students reduce anxious thoughts and build agency while navigating the online world.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Common Sense Education released a free Digital Well-Being lesson collection co-developed with the forthcoming Center for Digital Thriving at Harvard's Graduate School of Education. The lessons, available for educators to kick off the new school year, are designed to help kids develop the skills they need to protect their mental health online. The initial set of eight lessons for grades 6–12 is informed by kids and teens, educators, researchers, and clinical psychologists.

Our research shows that media and technology can amplify the struggles that some young people are facing online. But devices are deeply embedded in kids' and teens' lives. As students return to school, making new connections and confronting fresh challenges, it's important that they learn how to safeguard their mental health and well-being in digital spaces.

"Telling kids to get off screens ignores the underlying challenges," said Dr. Kelly Mendoza, vice president of education programs at Common Sense Media. "Schools play a crucial role in helping students learn the life skills that build better online habits. These new Digital Well-Being lessons will help educators empower middle and high schoolers to develop healthy boundaries, effective strategies, and realistic practices in their tech use."

From exploring how technology impacts behaviors to analyzing the design features of tech platforms, the lessons leverage techniques from cognitive behavioral therapy to help students be aware of tech-related stressors and pain points and give them strategies to navigate them effectively. The lessons also include engaging videos co-developed with KQED Education.

"We listened closely to students' stories and worries, and then tapped insights from evidence-based practices that can help with those very issues," said Dr. Emily Weinstein, a Harvard-based researcher and co-founder of the Center for Digital Thriving, launching later this fall. "The lesson on thinking traps, for example, helps build awareness about common thoughts like, 'Everyone I follow has more friends than me.' Our hope is to provide educators with resources that strengthen digital agency and well-being for their students."

Experts agree that digital well-being education is essential to addressing youth mental health. In May, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory that called for policymakers to support media literacy in schools. That same month, the American Psychological Association strongly recommended that adolescents have training in social media literacy to give young people the best chance for a safe and positive experience.

Common Sense Education is also releasing new Device Advice lessons for grades K–5 to help young students lay the foundation for healthy habits with media and tech. This collection will teach elementary school students how to take care of their devices and avoid distractions, among other basic but fundamental skills.

The release of the Digital Well-Being lessons are part of Common Sense's continued commitment to raising awareness of and providing resources to address the youth mental health crisis. The lessons also complement Common Sense Education's free, award-winning Digital Citizenship Curriculum that currently reaches 1.1 million educators and 86,000 schools across the U.S.

