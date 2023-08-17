EVERISE'S REMOTE WORKING SOLUTIONS BRING HOME THE GOLD AT THE STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

The Global Customer Experience Company Also Racked Up Several Awards for Business, Leadership, HR and Diversity & Inclusion

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a global leader in transforming customer service for high-growth brands, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Remote Working Solution category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® today. In addition, the company and its leadership were also recognized with a slew of awards, including:

Everise wins the Gold Stevie Award 2023 for Remote Working Solution, amongst several awards recognizing its people, leadership and culture. (PRNewswire)

Silver Stevie® Winner for Company of the Year - Business or Professional Services - Large

Bronze Stevie® Winner for Executive of the Year – Business or Professional Services ( Sudhir Agarwal , Founder & CEO, Everise)

Bronze Stevie® Winner for Human Resources Executive of the Year ( Sheena Ponnappan , Chief People Officer, Everise)

Bronze Stevie® Winner for Human Resources Team of the Year

Bronze Stevie® Winner for Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion

"As the workplace of the future continues to evolve, we at Everise are honored to be shaping this journey alongside our employees. We have always maintained a relentless focus on being a people-centric employer, and these wins are a recognition of what is possible when you put your people first," says Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise. "The culture we have developed has made remote work seamless and engaging, while remaining performance driven. I am incredibly proud that these awards also recognize our people and leadership, who are central to our mission of delivering customer happiness to millions around the world."

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. This year's IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in sustainability initiatives.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Everise's submissions garnered glowing recommendations from this year's judges, including the following remarks: "Everise has established itself as a technology-enabled global outsourcing firm that delivers exceptional customer experiences for healthcare and technology brands. Their unique Work-at-Home (WAH) model, combined with advanced technologies like AI and cloud-based infrastructure, sets them apart from competitors. Everise's commitment to cybersecurity and the safety of its remote workforce is commendable, ensuring a secure and productive work environment. Their focus on employee experience and talent retention strategies have resulted in low attrition rates and high ratings on employee review platforms. Overall, Everise's dedication to providing top-notch remote work solutions and impressive track record make them a reliable partner for businesses seeking to enhance their customer experience."

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October."

Everise continues to challenge the boundaries of what defines great customer experience and enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees as well as external customers. The company has the highest Glassdoor and Indeed ratings in the global outsourcing industry – 4.6 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, and 4.4 stars on Indeed. It has also attained an industry-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards and accolades over the years for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service.

With over 16,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high performing, secure, agile and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

