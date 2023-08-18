TCL Kicks Off #OurBeautifulGame Campaign and Recognizes Inspiring Women During World's Largest Women's Football Event

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global intelligent technology company, is recognizing inspiring women who are forging new standards and creating new rules in the beautiful game of football in its latest global campaign, #OurBeautifulGame, an extension of the flagship #TCLforHer initiative which aims to inspire and encourage girls and women from around the world to redefine greatness on their own terms.

TCL unites women in the beautiful game of football with Warner Bros. Discovery

In collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), a leading global media and entertainment enterprise, TCL has launched #OurBeautifulGame, an integrated creative marketing campaign celebrating the beauty of football, amidst one of the most watched women's sporting events of the year.

"For years, TCL has been empowering girls and women worldwide through our innovative technology and far-reaching initiatives and campaigns that embrace education and sport," said Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "With #OurBeautifulGame, we are excited to connect customers and fans with three trailblazers in women's football and inspire them to nurture their own greatness."

Spotlighting Geyse Ferreria, Brazilian professional football player; Chan Yuen Ting, head coach of Jiangsu L.F.C and the first woman to lead a top-tier men's team in a professional championship; as well as Victoria Haydn, professional photographer known for her work with Manchester City, the campaign is featured in multiple brands under WBD, including Eurosport, Bleacher Report and Vox media.

"To me, the beautiful game means passion, emotion and a sense of belonging. Having women in the game of football is beneficial. It brings new ideas and different perspectives. You have to live it and breathe it, then it becomes part of your soul and part of personal greatness," said Victoria Haydn.

TCL demonstrates unwavering commitment to empowering women

TCL has a longstanding commitment towards supporting girls and women on their journey to greatness through a wide variety of global initiatives under #TCLforHer. Inspired by the principles of beauty, courage, tenacity, wisdom and loving, the company sets out to utilize technology to unleash every girl and woman's true potential and empower them to drive change.

Since its launch in 2020, #TCLforHer has spotlighted many female figures who are breaking boundaries and challenging stereotypes, celebrating their stories in a bid to encourage fellow women to live their lives to the fullest as they learn from the perspectives of others and gain valuable insights. In 2022, TCL elevated the campaign to a wider audience by introducing stories and accounts from women about navigating their own path and staying true to their goals and values.

Meanwhile, through Huameng Foundation, which funds various female-focused programs and educational initiatives, TCL has enabled close to 1,000 young women from underprivileged families to complete high school and tertiary studies. In line with promoting the empowerment and personal development of girls and women, TCL is also supporting the Brazil women's national football team in the biggest international tournament yet, taking place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

TCL redefines greatness in every aspect of life

TCL believes technology can be a great equalizer in our society, with the potential to challenge unfair biases about girls and women, raise expectations and inspire greatness. To TCL, greatness can be found at every touchpoint in life and in all walks of life. Sports, in particular, has an undeniable impact on the hearts and lives of people from all corners of the world. With that in mind, in addition to supporting some of world's best global sports events, TCL is making sports viewing at home more enjoyable and entertaining than ever with its full portfolio of quality TV products.

Equipped with Mini LED local dimming and unparalleled 144Hz refresh rate, TCL C835 Series provides an ultra-smooth viewing experience without annoying tearing and stuttering. Its professional ONKYO sound system with Dolby Atmos promises crisp sound that will travel around you. TCL C635 Series, another 4K TV, boasts outstanding image quality and excellent audio effect with the help of Quantum Dot and ONKYO sound system. With pre-installed Google TV system, users can enjoy a faster, easier and more convenient entertainment experience.

Featuring brighter colors, higher refresh rate and more immersive audio, TCL's TV lineup is enabling fans everywhere to enjoy the beautiful game of football and witness greatness as achieved by some of the world's best female football players on the field. Through #TCLforHer, TCL continues to harness the power of technology and sports to inspire and empower girls and women around the world as they pursue and redefine greatness in different aspects of their lives.

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to "Inspire Greatness". As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products, as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

