CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, today announced it has appointed Carina Edwards as CEO.

Carina Edwards (PRNewswire)

Kipu Health Names Carina Edwards CEO

Edwards will spearhead Kipu's mission to empower behavioral health providers, enabling them to deliver exceptional patient care while effectively expanding their organizations to meet the escalating demand for their vital services.

"Carina's dedication to improving the lives of patients and providers has been a constant theme throughout her career, making her an ideal fit for Kipu," said R. Andrew Eckert, Kipu's chairman of the board. "We're seeing the needs of behavioral health providers only grow as they scale and evolve to serve a broad range of mental health challenges today. Under Carina's leadership, Kipu will not only meet these needs but will bring new solutions that serve patients throughout their entire care journey."

A leader with a history of success in creating new products and transforming organizations to deliver deep customer value, Edwards brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as the CEO of Quil, a pioneering joint venture between Comcast NBCUniversal and Independence Blue Cross.

"Behavioral health providers are on the front lines of the mental health crisis facing so many of our communities," said Edwards. "At Kipu, we have an obligation to make providers' lives easier so they can deliver the critical treatments patients need at the right time. I'm thrilled to join this great team and look to continue Kipu's legacy of providing impactful solutions, tailor-made for behavioral health, as we work together with our provider customers to create positive patient outcomes."

Prior to Quil, Edwards was an executive at Imprivata, where she played a key role in the company's growth and built an award-winning customer experience organization. Prior to Imprivata, Carina served in executive positions at Nuance, Zynx Health and Philips Healthcare.

Edwards and her companies have received numerous healthcare industry awards including Best in KLAS, PACT Digital Health Start-Up of the Year, the Gold Stevie Business Award for "Healthcare CEO Innovator of the Year" and she was honored as a "Woman of Distinction" by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

"As Kipu Health continues on a journey of growth in collaboration with our customers, I am delighted to welcome an executive with extensive provider technology experience who shares our unyielding commitment to achieving optimal patient outcomes," Eckert concluded.

About Kipu

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The KipuEMR, a HITRUST certified platform, is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

Contact: Julie Callahan

469-579-8045

jcallahan@piquestrategies.com

(PRNewsfoto/Kipu Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kipu Health