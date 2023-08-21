Seeds of Change™ Launches New Innovation - Meet Super Grains

The latest Mars Food & Nutrition product offers a wholesome and organic grain medley to boost your next meal and is available in three flavor varieties.

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a new era for ancient grains! Seeds of Change™, proudly part of Mars, introduced its new innovation called Super Grains. This latest line-up makes eating wholesome, organic meals delicious and accessible through three cuisine-based flavor varieties.

Seeds of Change Super Grains will launch in Whole Foods Markets stores nationwide this September, providing a plant-based protein source with no artificial colors or flavors. This ancient grain blend is an effortless way to add protein and elevate your next meal with a good source of plant-based fiber. The product will be available in major retailers nationwide in 2024.

"As ancient grains like millet and sorghum are becoming mainstream, Seeds of Change™ is committed to bringing these ingredients to the masses in a tasty and convenient way," said Angie Madigan, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Food & Nutrition North America. "We are excited to introduce Super Grains as a healthy, easy, and accessible option as we continue to live our purpose to deliver better food today for a better world tomorrow."

Consumers can enjoy Super Grains with a quick stir on the stove or microwave them directly in the pouch in as little as 90 seconds consumers. This innovation is available in three cuisine-based flavors for your next meal or gathering:

Tuscan Herbs : Seeds of Change Organic Super Grains Tuscan Herbs lets you mix up your menu with the rich, nutty flavors of organic quinoa, wheat berries and pearl millet.

Indian Style : Seeds of Change Organic Super Grains Indian Style Rice spices up your table with a globally inspired favorite of sorghum, finger millet and quinoa for a crowd-pleaser.

Smoky Southwest: Seeds of Change Organic Super Grains Smoky Southwest delivers an easy-to-make combination of good-for-you quinoa, amaranth, pearl millet and sorghum for a wide variety of rice sides and organic rice bowls.

All Seeds of Change™ food products are certified-organic, vegetarian, and vegan-friendly. As part of the brand's mission, the brand donates 1% of its profits to non-profit FoodCorps, to help connect communities to healthy food by leading hands-on lessons in growing, cooking, and tasting healthy food.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.



Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With around $48 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, Masterfoods®, DOLMIO®, CESAR®, CocoaVia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare, and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus, and VCA™.



We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive.

Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars, Incorporated with 2,000 Associates across 30 countries. It has some of the world's leading food brands: Ben's Original™, Masterfoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, foodspring™, and DOLMIO®. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

