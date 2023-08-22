Adrian Public Schools Adopts ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Increased Michigan State School Aid Budget Enables District to Allocate Funds Toward Proactive Security Solutions to Amplify School Safety

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that Adrian Public Schools of Lenawee County, Michigan, has deployed ZeroEyes' solution across all of its school campuses to protect students, staff and visitors from gun-related violence.

Adrian Public Schools is the largest school district in Lenawee County, serving more than 2,700 K-12 students. The district's new security initiative was made possible by the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Michigan state school aid budget, which included a 5% per pupil increase, marking the highest per-pupil allowance ($9,608) in state school funding history.

"We sadly live in a time when we can no longer ignore the looming shooting threats that continue to plague the US school system," said Nate Parker, superintendent of Adrian Public Schools. "After a comprehensive review of available security solutions, we determined that allocating resources toward ZeroEyes' solution was in the best interest of our students and community. Their 24/7/365 operations center provides confidence that we are being protected around the clock, year-round."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be layered on Adrian Public Schools' existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and Lenawee County police force in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Adrian Public Schools' commitment to the safety and well-being of its community is truly commendable," said Mike Lahiff, CEO, and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By adopting our proactive AI gun detection solution, the district has taken a significant step towards creating a secure learning environment for its students and staff, and we are grateful for their trust in our mission to combat gun-related violence."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

