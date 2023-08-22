Havenpark Communities Awards Academic Scholarships to Five Iowa Students

OREM, Utah, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an owner and operator of manufactured home communities in Iowa and across the country, has awarded academic scholarships to five of its Iowa residents. The scholarships, worth up to $10,000 annually, are part of Havenpark's Annual Scholarship Fund for residents. In 2023, 38 residents from across the country were awarded scholarships to cover expenses for college, universities, trade, and vocational schools.

2023 Havenpark Iowa Scholarship Winners Joel Castillo, Minh Giang, Isabel Jimenez, Karashauna Jones, and Sarai Trigueros (PRNewswire)

Students Joel Castillo, Minh Giang, Isabel Jimenez, Karashauna Jones, and Sarai Trigueros will benefit from Havenpark's Education Success Program, an initiative committed to increasing access to education for those living in Havenpark communities.

"Our mission is to create thriving, healthy communities," said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities. "The Education Success Program is one of the most direct ways that we get to deliver on that promise."

The Education Success Program, first piloted in 2021, expanded its nationwide scholarship fund to $500,000 this year. Thirty-eight students from Havenpark communities across the country were selected to receive a scholarship in 2023, a testament to the rapid growth of the program, which began with only three students.

Joel Castillo is the first in his family to attend college. In his junior year at the University of Iowa, Castillo's $10,000 scholarship will be essential to finishing out his degree as a first-generation student. "It truly means so much to me that I was gifted such an amazing boost opportunity to continue my education and pursue many of the dreams and goals I desire to accomplish," said Castillo. "Being a first-generation student motivated me to do my best and make my family and those around me proud. This scholarship will not only help with academic expenses but will also help me in achieving my ultimate goal to be the first to graduate."

Other scholarship winners, Karashauna Jones and Sarai Trigueros, currently attend Kirkwood Community College and expect to graduate in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Minh Giang will be graduating from Mercy College of Health and Sciences in 2025, and Isabel Jimenez will receive her degree from Iowa State University the same year.

"Being able to not only provide monetary relief but guidance and mentorship through the program has been a pleasure," said Dr. Jason Hale, Havenpark's director of education success. "We have so many driven, ambitious students who have been flourishing year by year."

Havenpark is committed to enriching the lives of its residents – to learn more about the scholarship program or eligibility, visit the education page of Havenpark's website: https://havenparkcommunities.com/education/

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents in Iowa and across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

