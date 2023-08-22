Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Promotes Alex Saldivar to Chief Accounting Officer

Accomplished Leader Will Also Serve as Executive Vice President and Treasurer

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, today announced the promotion of Alex Saldivar to executive vice president, chief accounting officer and treasurer.

"Alex is a respected leader within the organization," said Brad Phillips, chief executive officer at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "I am confident that he will continue to excel in his expanded role, contributing to the success of the accounting and finance department, and the company as a whole."

Saldivar joined Liberty Bankers Insurance Group in 2008 as a statutory accounting manager and assumed the role of controller in 2013. Prior to joining the organization, Saldivar worked in various accounting and auditing roles in organizations such as Costco Wholesale, Millers Group, Reliant Insurance, Gencloe Group, and Frontend Solutions.

"Over the past 15 years, I have had the pleasure of working at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group," said Alex Saldivar. "I look forward to leading the accounting and finance teams and contributing to the company's overall success."

Saldivar holds a bachelors in accounting from Universidad de Monterrey and a masters of business administration from University of Texas at Arlington.

