IPwe Recognized in Two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports in 2023

IPwe was recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software and in the Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3 under the Web2.5 and Web3 categories.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe, a leader in AI and blockchain-based intellectual property (IP) valuation and analytics software and digitization, proudly announces its recognition in two Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software and Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3.

IPwe, Inc. (HQ: Delaware, CEO: Erich Spangenberg)Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology around smart intangible asset management. IPwe is expanding traditional IP markets by increasing transparency with clear and verifiable metrics to lower costs and enhance value and returns. (PRNewswire)

By merging innovative AI and blockchain technology with top-tier data sets, IPwe aims to become the go-to IP business analytics and digitization solution provider for companies' most important assets. IPwe's software, Smart Intangible Asset Management, provides companies with a comprehensive analysis of their IP portfolios, generating real-time analytics, financial valuations, ratings, and indices globally.

"We are honored that Gartner has recognized us in not one, but two Hype Cycles," expressed Leann Pinto, CEO. "In our opinion, IPwe's identification by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Web2.5 and Web3 categories, just seven months after Smart Intangible Asset Management's launch in January 2023, are considerable milestones." Pinto adds, "We look forward to supporting enterprise in the digital transformation of intangible assets to Web3 by enabling true utilization of this highly valuable asset class now in Web2.5."

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, 2023", July 31, 2023.

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3, 2023", August 2, 2023.

