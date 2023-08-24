Holland America Line's 2025 Europe Season Focuses on Longer Cruises, Immersive Iceland and More Overnight Stays

Highlights: 62 overnight or late-night departures, two ships homeport out of Rotterdam, Summer Solstice in North Cape, new 28-day Legendary Voyage explores Greenland, Iceland and the Arctic Circle

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's 2025 European season is open for booking, and travelers will be able to broaden their horizons like never before on the most diverse, destination-focused itineraries in the industry. With an increase in cruises over 10 days, more sailings to Iceland and a combined 62 overnight calls or late-night departures in leading European cities, Holland America Line is enticing travelers to become immersed in the culture, history and landscapes of the region.

New in 2025, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, returns as a homeport for Holland America Line, hosting Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam on roundtrip voyages to Northern Europe and the Baltic. The cruise line also features more itineraries to trending hot spots like the Holy Land region, Iberia and Iceland. A new 28-day "Arctic Circle Crossing" Legendary Voyage showcases the pristine backdrop of Greenland's glaciers and wildlife with five calls in the country and visits to Iceland, North Cape and Scotland.

"For Holland America Line, Europe 2025 is all about longer cruises, extended time in port and offering the most diverse range of itineraries from weeklong vacations to monthlong explorations," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We have 10 departure cities this season, and we are excited to be back homeporting in Rotterdam with two ships, deepening our connection to our founding city. Anyone looking to explore Europe in-depth will be able to find a Holland America Line cruise tailored to their interests, whether it's beach, history, nature, architecture, fjords, castles or cuisine."

From April to November, Oosterdam joins Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam for a full season in Europe, while Zuiderdam sails the popular 35-day "Voyage of the Vikings." The port-intensive itineraries range from seven to 42 days and are designed for destination immersion. Spanning the entire region, cruises visit the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Iceland, Greenland and Norway.

Highlights of Holland America Line's 2025 Europe cruising season include:

10 Departure Cities, Including Rotterdam: Rotterdam and Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Dover (London), England; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

New in 2025, Holland America Line is adding 10 roundtrip Dover itineraries aboard Nieuw Statendam ranging from 14 to 28 days, offering a convenient embarkation homeport for British guests.

11 Overnight Ports: Alexandria, Egypt; Barcelona; Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; Newhaven (Edinburgh), Scotland; Reykjavik; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; Stockholm, Sweden; Trieste (Venice); and Valletta, Malta.

32 Late-Evening Departure Cities (between 10 p.m. and midnight): Alesund, Norway; Ashdod (Jerusalem) and Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel; Barcelona and Malaga, Spain; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cannes, France; Civitavecchia (Rome), Portoferraio, Portofino and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Dubrovnik and Korcula, Croatia; Dún Laoghaire (Dublin), Ireland; Funchal, Madeira; Gibraltar, UK; Greenock (Glasgow) and South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland; Kotor, Montenegro; Kusadasi, Turkey; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Lisbon; Liverpool and Portland (Weymouth), England; Kerkira (Corfu) and Mykonos, Greece; Port Said (Cairo), Egypt; Reykjavik; St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada; Tallinn, Estonia; Valletta; and Warnemunde (Berlin), Germany.

Northern Europe:

Rotterdam returns to Rotterdam : returns to Northern Europe in 2025 cruising out of its namesake city with roundtrip sailings from

Nieuw Statendam offers Northern Europe cruises to the Baltic , British Isles, Norway up to the North Cape, and the Northern Isles of Scotland and Iceland . The itineraries range from 14 to 28 days and sail roundtrip from Rotterdam .

Mediterranean:

Athens ), Barcelona , Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Trieste (Venice) . The itineraries range from seven- to 14-days and cover the eastern and western Mediterranean, including Albania , Croatia , Egypt , France , Greece , Israel , Italy , Malta , Montenegro , Spain , Tunisia and Turkey . Oosterdam will sail the entire 2025 Europe season in the Mediterranean on cruises from four homeports: Piraeus (),, Civitavecchia () and. The itineraries range from seven- to 14-days and cover the eastern and western Mediterranean, includingand

Nieuw Statendam sails 14-day cruises between Barcelona and Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Piraeus ( Athens ), and roundtrip from Piraeus. The itineraries head to the eastern Med, including Italy , Egypt , Turkey , Croatia , Malta , Montenegro and Greece .

Nieuw Statendam explores the Holy Land in October on a 14-day cruise roundtrip from Piraeus ( Athens ) that visits Cyprus , Israel , Turkey and Greece , with overnights at Haifa and Rhodes.

Canary Islands:

Morocco & Portugal cruise departing April 20, 2025 , roundtrip from Rotterdam , also including ports in Morocco , Madeira, Portugal and England . Nieuw Statendam visits the Canary Islands on a 14-day Canary Island Enchantment withcruise departing, roundtrip from, also including ports in, Madeira,and

July 19 , the 35-day adventure sails roundtrip from Boston and calls at ports in Maine , Canada , Greenland , Iceland , the Netherlands , Ireland , Northern Ireland and Norway . The itinerary also is offered in 17- and 18-day segments from Boston to Rotterdam or from Rotterdam to Boston . The popular " Voyage of the Vikings " returns in 2025 aboard Zuiderdam. Departing, the 35-day adventure sails roundtrip fromand calls at ports inand. The itinerary also is offered in 17- and 18-day segments fromtoor fromto

In April, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam cross the Atlantic Ocean from Fort Lauderdale to Rotterdam ; Oosterdam crosses from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona .

In October and November Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Oosterdam sail to Fort Lauderdale via Civitavecchia, Rotterdam and Barcelona , respectively.

Collectors' Voyages Combine Non-Repeating Itineraries

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages, which offer the ultimate European exploration. By combining two seven-day itineraries, a seven- and 14-day cruises or longer non-repeating voyages, these artfully crafted journeys up to 42 days combine back-to-back sailings, enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering centuries of art, history and culture.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2025 Europe cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Beginning Have It All fares for Europe 2025 sailings range from $1,449 to $8,749 per person, double occupancy, depending on length and destination. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

Guests also can take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by Nov. 15, 2023, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

