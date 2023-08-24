Labelbox Joins Cloud Security Alliance

Bringing its expertise in data-centric security practices focused on the development of AI applications, Labelbox is helping lead a safer and more secure cloud computing environment.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labelbox has announced today that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

(PRNewswire)

Labelbox is leading a safer and more secure cloud computing environment with data-centric security focused on AI apps.

Labelbox is the leading data-centric AI platform that empowers organizations to build intelligent applications. With a strong commitment to security, Labelbox continuously reviews and updates its security posture to align with global standards, ensuring the utmost protection for an enterprise's valuable data and IP. By becoming a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, Labelbox brings its expertise in data-centric security practices related to AI, contributing to a safer and more secure cloud computing environment.

"Joining the Cloud Security Alliance empowers Labelbox to fortify its security posture and foster a collaborative ecosystem for advancing our best-in-class SaaS solutions to our hundreds of enterprise customers. As Labelbox is becoming the foundational capability for companies to build AI/ML applications, we strive to enhance the entire industry's security standards and continue to protect users and their core AI initiatives," said Manu Sharma, Labelbox CEO and cofounder.

"Now more than ever, organizations need to make cybersecurity an everyday priority. Enterprises of all sizes need to understand the unrelenting risk, and they need to have a plan to protect their data continuously. We're excited to have Labelbox join the Cloud Security Alliance and to work together on developing standards that allow for the proper scoping of cloud environments through education, training, and collaboration to effectively protect data and improve security," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Labelbox

Labelbox is the leading data-centric AI platform for building intelligent applications. Data and ML teams use Labelbox to explore and visualize their data, organize datasets for AI processing and labeling, and measure the effectiveness of data within their AI models. The platform is used by Fortune 500 enterprises including Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Genentech, and Adobe, as well as hundreds of leading AI teams. Labelbox is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, B Capital Group, Databricks Ventures, Gradient (Google's AI venture firm), Kleiner Perkins, SoftBank and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Labelbox