Learn About the CHIPS Act and How It Relates to Arkansas Register by August 31 for an Additional 10% Discount

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 13-15th September, IWRC (the Innovation, Workforce, and Research Conference) will bring together stakeholders from industry, government, and academia in Little Rock. There, attendees will meet, learn, talk, and discuss the CHIPS Act along with other government programs that promote innovation and small business in rural America.

IEEE-USA IWRC Conference (PRNewswire)

Congress last year allocated $56 Billion for chip manufacturing in the United States with a mandate that the government funding should be allocated throughout the United States. IWRC will provide an opportunity to meet potential partners from the U.S. federal agencies and learn more about how to contribute to the Arkansas innovation ecosystem.

At this event, experts from the region and across the country will discuss research grants, technology transfer programs, start-up funding, intellectual property, and a host of other topics related to inspiring and empowering true innovation in the Heartland and Delta Regions.

"IEEE-USA is excited to be bringing the IWRC conference to Little Rock to help Arkansas engineers and entrepreneurs connect with the CHIPS Act and the federal agencies supporting it," said Ed Palacio, 2023 IEEE-USA President. "IEEE-USA supported the CHIPS Act's passage through Congress and we look forward to seeing its impact across the United States."

