Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Legendary Blues Music Icon, 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner, and 20x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer and Songwriter ROBERT CRAY on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2 at 7:30 P.M.

Multi-Platinum Selling Artist, Blues Hall of Famer, and 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner ROBERT CRAY has released 20 Acclaimed Albums, sold millions of albums worldwide, and is one of the most successful, popular and influential blues musicians. Tickets for THE ROBERT CRAY BAND at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

Legendary Blues Music Icon ROBERT CRAY performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"Robert's strength has always been to combine a great voice with stinging guitar playing…"

"Robert Cray is considered one of the lasts remaining of the blues king's era…The smooth voice and cleanness of Cray's guitar tone are unmistakable..."

— BLUES ROCK REVIEW

"Robert Cray is a soul man of the highest order...Cray's voice is unstoppable."

— POPMATTERS

"Nobody sings like Robert Cray and nobody plays guitar like he does either."

— GLIDE MAGAZINE

"Blues legend Robert Cray unleashes his considerable talents yet again on his new record 'That's What I Heard'...From start to finish, the record is funky, cool, and full of life and it does an excellent job reminding us of some outstanding moments in American music."

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE (2020 Album Review of 'Thats What I Heard' which was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award)

The Robert Cray Band's beginnings brought the sounds of its mentors into the mainstream, even taking the music of John Lee Hooker, Etta James and Albert Collins to a larger, younger audience. With the 1986 album release of Strong Persuader the Cray Band's tunes were put in heavy rotation on mega rock stations across the nation and Robert Cray's legendary music career took flight.

Following the path of fame taken by blues-based rockers like Johnny Winter and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Cray became an international sensation, leading his band in celebrated concerts at large arenas and major music festivals across the globe. During the 90s, the Cray Band was featured in concert with artists like Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, John Lee Hooker, BB King and Bonnie Raitt, who declared that the band leader is "an original; he's passionate, he's a bad ass and puts on one of the best shows you'll ever see."

Robert Cray's most recent GRAMMY® Award Nominations were in 2020 for the album That's What I Heard ("Best Traditional Blues Album") and in 2018 for the album Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm ("Best Contemporary Blues Album").

Robert Cray's GRAMMY® Award-Winning albums include: Showdown! (1985 – with Albert Collins and Johnny Copeland); Strong Persuader (1986); Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (1988); and Take Your Shoes Off (1999).

Robert Cray has won 20 Blues Music Awards and received 33 Blues Music Award Nominations. He most recently won the 2021 "Soul Blues Album of the Year" ('That's What I Heard') as well as the 2018 "Soul Blues Album of the Year" ('Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm'). Cray is also an 8-time winner of "Song of the Year" (12 Nominations); a 4-time winner of "Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year" (7 Nominations); a 3-time winner of "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year' (3 Nominations); a 2-time winner of "Blues Vocalist of the Year" (5 Nominations); and winner of "Band of the Year".

The Robert Cray Band continues to focus on performing thrilling live shows. "The Band continues with the same enthusiasm and joy in what we do, and no matter the accolades," says Robert. "Today is all that matters!"

ROBERT CRAY BAND Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 48 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 45 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for THE ROBERT CRAY BAND at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

