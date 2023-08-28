Relish Studios Bolsters Animation Division With Industry Veterans

Award-winning studio expands talent to meet demand for multi-platform animated content.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As Relish Studios continues to expand its animation capabilities, they've enlisted two of the industry's veterans to their leadership team: Kramer Hoehn as Head of Production and Allan Joli-Coeur as VP Production & Business Affairs. Having doubled in size since 2020, Relish now has over 160 designers, illustrators, writers, animators, and engineers working from offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Costa Rica.

Hoehn brings more than 12 years of animation production experience. Prior to Relish Studios, he served as Head of Production for studio at Titmouse Canada, Yeti Farm, and Atomic Cartoons. In his new role, he will leverage his experience in building robust pipelines, creative teams, and strong network partner relationships to help create internationally recognized content.

Hoehn is keen on exploring new and emerging technologies, production processes, and innovative methods to help bring Relish-produced content to the screen. "It's a joy to join the storytellers at Relish. After meeting with Paul Pattison and the rest of the crew, I felt a real sense of connection and shared enthusiasm for the passion and excitement they have for their vision to expand internationally" he says.

"Over the past few years, we've built a team that is talented, nimble, and devoted to their craft," says Pattison. "But as we grow, Kramer's wealth of big studio experience, process-driven focus, and drive to create great content will really help unify our Canadian and LatAm studios, make us more efficient, and enable us to continue taking on bigger and more ambitious projects".

Allan Joli-Coeur has over 30 years of experience working in film and television. He first began working in the industry as an entertainment lawyer at Quebec's largest production, Allegro/Motion International. He has a strong background on the financial, legal, and business sides of media production.

Over the last 20 years, Allan has split his time between Apartment 11 Productions and Shaw Rocket Fund and has worked as an executive producer on more than 20 seasons of television series, 12 interactive productions, six documentaries, and two feature films, earning Gemini, YMA, Numix, Canada Screen, and Peabody Award nominations and wins along the way.

"It's a pleasure to be joining such a fun, creative group that truly understands the power of brands and the breadth of ways and platforms to tell stories," says Joli-Coeur.

Relish Studios President, Sacha Raposo, is delighted with the new addition. "Allan's expansive experience in all types of media production—and from almost every aspect—provides us with invaluable insight, counsel, and industry credibility, helping Relish stand taller in a very competitive industry, literally and figuratively." Luke Carroll, SVP Animation, is "equally delighted to have Allan's tremendous knowledge, experience and creative financing acumen to guide our burgeoning business affairs activity."

About Relish Studios

Founded in 2007, Relish Studios is a creator-led multidisciplinary content studio. We develop characters, worlds, and stories that spark the imagination of kids of all ages. Ours is a team of playful storytellers who create original content for platforms of all kinds. We're a passionate group of people who live and breathe story and technology. To learn more about Relish Studios, visit: reli.sh

