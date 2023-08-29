COTA Wins Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award for Using AI to Improve Cancer Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA today announced that it has received both the 2023 Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award for its work using AI to accelerate the abstraction, validation and use of real-world data, sourced from electronic health records, to bring clarity to cancer care.

COTA was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem and is building a series of new AI and natural language processing (NLP) models tailored to unstructured oncology data. The ultimate goal of this work is to ensure that all patients receive high-quality care regardless of who they are or where they live. These models will help COTA and its customers achieve faster, easier and better understanding of what is happening in the cancer care setting and how a patient's clinical history may impact their response to treatment.

"Real-world data is key to unlocking insights that can improve individual patient outcomes across the entire healthcare ecosystem. With AI, we can dramatically accelerate the process of creating high-quality data responsibly so that we can uncover disparities and improve cancer treatment," Miruna Sasu, President and CEO, COTA. "Our partnership with Google Cloud is vital in helping advance this important work."

"The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced, and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform," said Brian Hall, VP of Product and Industry Marketing at Google Cloud. "I want to congratulate COTA on achieving this award and serving as an innovator for the industry."

The electronic health record (EHR) has revolutionized the way healthcare providers capture data, but challenges remain in transforming raw, unstructured health data into a usable format. COTA is tackling this challenge head-on, with the goal of fueling a new era of data-driven cancer care.

COTA augments manual, human-led data abstraction with technology-first abstraction and curation best practices - and in some cases, eliminates human intervention completely. This approach provides access to even more advanced data elements that may be buried in unstructured clinical notes. For example, next-generation genomic sequencing is becoming particularly important for personalizing cancer care. The reports providers receive from the genetic testing labs are often in a PDF format that traditional tools like optical character recognition (OCR) can't accurately "read", so this data often goes unused today.

COTA programmatically ingests data, then it is cleaned and mapped against control data to standardize the ontologies like regimens, histology, labs, and demographics. Using NLP and semi-structured data mining for a select number of data elements like molecular markers, adverse events, and comorbidities, COTA is speeding up the process and making it more efficient.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com.

