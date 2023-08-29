Imagine Math Meets ESSA Evidence Standard

Evidence for ESSA's review of Imagine Math research indicates promising evidence of program effectiveness

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A research study from Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving over 15 million students, received an ESSA Promising rating from Evidence for ESSA, a website produced by the Center for Research and Reform in Education at Johns Hopkins University that promotes the use of programs that meet ESSA evidence standards.

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth.

Evidence for ESSA reviewed Imagine Learning's study Impact Evaluation of Imagine Math in a Charter School Network, and published their review in June 2023, indicating the research provides promising evidence of significant, positive impact for students in grades K-8.

"Educators are rightfully searching for educational programs with a proven record of effectiveness in helping students achieve learning gains," said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer at Imagine Learning. "The research reviewed by Evidence for ESSA demonstrates Imagine Learning's commitment to ensure that our products optimize learning outcomes for students. Our mission is to inspire learning breakthroughs for students, and studies like this provide evidence that Imagine Math helps students learn, grow, and reach their academic potential."

For the Impact Evaluation of Imagine Math in a Charter School Network study, Imagine Learning partnered with a charter school network in the southeastern region of the United States to evaluate how Imagine Math impacted students' academic performance in mathematics. In total, 9,015 users of the Imagine Math program in Kindergarten through Grade 8 were compared to 9,015 statistically similar students in Florida and North Carolina.

The research was designed to retroactively compare the academic performance of students who used Imagine Math with those who did not during the 2020–2021 school year. Results showed that students in grades K-8 who used Imagine Math scored significantly higher on the Spring 2021 administration of the NWEA MAP Growth Math test than did similar comparison students. Similarly, results by grade level showed statistically higher performance for students in Grades 1 through 8 who used Imagine Math. Thus, the study provided evidence that the use of Imagine Math supports students' mathematics achievement.

Evidence for ESSA vets educational research through rigorous review "to provide clear and authoritative information on programs that meet the ESSA evidence standards and enable educators and communities to select effective educational tools to improve student success." Congress passed the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015 as the federal law governing K-12 education. Within the bill are stipulations supporting the use of federal dollars on educational programs with evidence of effectiveness.

