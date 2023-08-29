KFC FOUNDATION FUNDS $1M IN COMMUNITY PROJECTS, MAKING 100 NON-PROFITS' WISHES COME TRUE

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finger lickin' good doesn't just describe KFC's fried chicken. The KFC Foundation today announced that it is funding $1 million in community projects, making wishes come true for 100 non-profit organizations nationwide. The KFC Foundation's Kentucky Fried Wishes program supports communities by funding development projects on the wish lists of non-profit organizations.

"We're so inspired by the work of these incredible non-profits and honored to help serve joy by positively impacting hundreds of communities across the country with this funding," said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. "With our Kentucky Fried Wishes program in its third year, we're proud to double last year's donation amount and help fund more community projects than ever before."

Since 2021, the KFC Foundation's Kentucky Fried Wishes program has invested over $1.6 million to support over 160 local non-profit organizations. This year's grant recipients represent a mix of nominations by local KFC restaurant teams and non-profit self-nominations, spanning over 35 different states and supporting a variety of causes and communities, including:

Wadesboro, N.C. , works to make the county a better place for the youth by raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health and expanding literacy. Several local KFC restaurant employees have volunteered their time helping Anson County Partnership for Children with events and programming. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the organization purchase and stock a book vending machine for one year in the waiting room of the local health department. Anson County Partnership for Children , located in, works to make the county a better place for the youth by raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health and expanding literacy. Several local KFC restaurant employees have volunteered their time helping Anson County Partnership for Children with events and programming. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the organization purchase and stock a book vending machine for one year in the waiting room of the local health department.

Macedonia, Ohio , works to build courage, confidence and character in young girls. Local KFC Franchisee and previous Girl Scout, Sandra Rapp , serves on the GSNEO STEM Advisory and STEM Center Capital Campaign Committees and referred the organization to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the non-profit build an ADA-accessible StarLab Dome to provide STEM-oriented educational experiences to girls and boys across its 18-county GSNEO region. Girl Scouts of North East Ohio (GSNEO), located in, works to build courage, confidence and character in young girls. Local KFC Franchisee and previous Girl Scout,, serves on the GSNEO STEM Advisory and STEM Center Capital Campaign Committees and referred the organization to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the non-profit build an ADA-accessible StarLab Dome to provide STEM-oriented educational experiences to girls and boys across its 18-county GSNEO region.

Cypress, Calif. , creates a supportive and inclusive community that empowers youth and teens on the autism spectrum through personalized one-on-one interactions to enhance their social and communication skills. The local KFC generously offers meals to the children to support the organization's activities and the store manager introduced the organization to the grant program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will provide funding for the organization's "quiet space," a construction project that will create a stress-relieving environment, aiding in faster relaxation and increased focus and productivity. Peer 1 on 1 , located in, creates a supportive and inclusive community that empowers youth and teens on the autism spectrum through personalized one-on-one interactions to enhance their social and communication skills. The local KFC generously offers meals to the children to support the organization's activities and the store manager introduced the organization to the grant program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will provide funding for the organization's "quiet space," a construction project that will create a stress-relieving environment, aiding in faster relaxation and increased focus and productivity.

Orlando, Fla. , provides direct support and aid to families fighting pediatric cancer. Jessica Phillips , KFC Corporate Field People & Culture Business Partner, referred the non-profit to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program because her family was a recipient of the organization's Family Assistance Program in 2018 and 2019. Runway to Hope provided Phillips' family with direct emergency financial assistance during that time. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help fund toiletry kits prepared for pediatric cancer families to make patients as comfortable as possible while receiving treatment. Runway to Hope , based in, provides direct support and aid to families fighting pediatric cancer., KFC Corporate Field People & Culture Business Partner, referred the non-profit to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program because her family was a recipient of the organization's Family Assistance Program in 2018 and 2019. Runway to Hope provided Phillips' family with direct emergency financial assistance during that time. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help fund toiletry kits prepared for pediatric cancer families to make patients as comfortable as possible while receiving treatment.

The KFC Foundation is an independent non-profit organization, led by a board including KFC Corporation employees and KFC franchisees. The KFC Foundation receives most of its financial support from at-register Round Up donations and purchases of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries at participating locations.

KFC team members help raise money for the KFC Foundation by inviting guests to Round Up their orders during designated Round Up windows. KFC guests can donate to the KFC Foundation during the next Round Up fundraising window from Sept. 10-Nov. 12 at participating restaurants, to help contribute to next year's Kentucky Fried Wishes grants and more.

Kentucky Fried Wishes is just one way the KFC Foundation supports, empowers and serves joy to KFC restaurant employees and their communities. The KFC Foundation also provides programs focused on education accessibility and financial assistance for KFC restaurant employees.

*References to "we" and "our" include KFC's corporately owned restaurants and independently owned and operated franchises. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters, including wage setting and benefits, in their restaurants. KFC and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce. The KFC Foundation is an independent non-profit organization.

About the KFC Foundation

The KFC Foundation, an independent 501c3 organization, has provided over $31 million to support, empower and serve joy to more than 9,300 KFC restaurant employees and community-based non-profits. The KFC Foundation's charitable programs include GED achievement, college scholarships, tuition coverage, community giving, savings matching and financial hardship assistance, all made possible by Round Up donations, purchases of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries and other donations. For more information, visit kfcfoundation.org.

