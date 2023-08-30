MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES OFFICIAL OPENING WITH VIP PARTY PACKED WITH ILLUSIONS, ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE

WORLD-FAMOUS ILLUSIONIST MICHAEL CARBONARO WELCOMED THE CROWD TO THE BRAND'S FLAGSHIP LOCATION

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions Las Vegas celebrated its highly anticipated opening of the brand's newest flagship location and largest museum to date, on Aug. 29, 2023. The jam-packed space filled with VIP guests, influencers, executives and more, were treated to a special preview of the one-of-a-kind interactive, immersive museum located at 63, on The Strip in between The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Shops at Crystals.

To help introduce the city's newest all-ages experience, Michael Carbonaro performed an hour-long set where he blended magic and comedy, along with Museum of Illusions CEO Jonathan Benjamin who welcomed more than 150 guests and shared, "The debut of Museum of Illusions Las Vegas marks an exciting moment in the company's history, as Museum of Illusions continues to hold its position as the largest and fastest growing brand of private museums in the world. We are thrilled to bring our original concept to the famous Las Vegas Strip and are excited to welcome thousands of guests from around the world."

To close out the unforgettable evening, guests mingled throughout the 15,000 square-foot space and immersed themselves in more than 80 exhibitions including a few never-before-seen installations exclusive to Las Vegas. Guests also danced through the night to today's hottest hits, posed for photos and enjoyed a photo booth, cocktails and light bites.

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas offers a unique and engaging adventure that stands out from all other attractions in the city. This museum presents various mind-bending exhibitions, unlike anything seen before as it explains the science behind each alternate reality, creating a revolutionary 'edutainment' concept only found at the Museum of Illusions.

Spanning four continents in 25 countries with more than 40 locations, Museum of Illusions is the world's largest and fastest-growing brand of privately owned museums. The museum is now open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight with final admission at 11 p.m. Visit www.moilasvegas.com to learn more and follow @museumofillusions_lasvegas to stay up to date on the latest news.

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 80 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With more than 40 locations across 25 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.

63, an unparalleled destination for dynamic retail and exceptional hospitality experiences. Nestled at the heart of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, this complex stands proudly at the intersection of Harmon Ave and Las Vegas Blvd. With a prime location and a diverse array of unique retail and restaurant offerings. 63 is a 4-story masterpiece spanning over 243,000 gross sq. ft. of total space. 63 is the result of visionary collaboration between Brett Torino of Torino Companies in Las Vegas and New York Based Dayssi and Paul Kanavosof of Flag Luxury along with the award-winning designers from Arquitectonica of Miami Beach. At the heart of 63 lies an exquisite collection of flagship tenants that promise to captivate and delight.

