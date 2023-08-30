Valvoline Inc. to participate in Goldman Sachs' 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs' 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Tuesday, September 12, at 3:55 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Valvoline's investor relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Valvoline Inc.

The Quick, Easy, Trusted name in preventive vehicle maintenance, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) leads the industry with automotive service innovations that simplify consumers' lives. With an average consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars*, Valvoline Inc. has built the model for transparency and convenience to take the worry out of vehicle care. From its 15-minute, stay-in-your-car oil changes to battery replacements and tire rotations, the Company's model offers maintenance solutions for all types of vehicles. The Company operates and franchises more than 1,800 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail brands, and helps independent operators grow their businesses through its nearly 300 Valvoline Express Care locations in North America. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline Inc. service center near you, visit vioc.com .

