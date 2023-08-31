Meyer Natural Foods announces retirement of long-term industry executive

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic proteins, announced the retirement of Steve Mellinger, after a remarkable career in the meat industry. Senior Vice President of Operations Steve Mellinger will retire on September 1, 2023, with over 45 years in the meat industry, and will continue to assist the company on a limited basis as a Consultant.

"Over the last 13 years, Steve has displayed unwavering commitment and dedication to our operations and the company. His hard work and contributions have been invaluable in creating long-term strategic, operational partnerships and enhancing the organization's overall success.", said John Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "We would like to sincerely thank Steve for his service and achievements throughout his tenure at Meyer Natural Foods. His dedication, expertise, and leadership have greatly impacted our company's growth and success."

Mellinger joined Meyer Natural Foods in 2010, after 32 years as Vice President of Beef Operations at Cargill Beef. His expertise in plant management at one of the largest and most successful beef companies in the country drove his vision to revitalize and recreate the supply chain for Meyer. "Today Meyer Natural Foods is a highly efficient and successful company thanks in part to Steve's vision." said Colin Kimberlin, who has worked directly with Mellinger. Kimberlin went on to talk about the culture that Mellinger fostered. "Steve has always been dedicated to helping mentor people in their careers and their lives outside the office. I will remember him most for his friendship and his mentorship."

As for his plans for retirement, Mellinger, who resides in Wichita, Kansas, plans to spend more time with family, especially his grandkids, in addition to golfing.

