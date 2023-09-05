BizLink Wins Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies for the 5th Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink (TWSE code: 3665), a major global interconnect solutions provider, is happy to announce that we have won the Asiamoney 2023 Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll in the "Most Outstanding Company in Taiwan – Automobiles & Components Sector" for the fifth consecutive year. Our consistent recognition reflects our long-term efforts in financial performance, management team excellence, IR activities, and CSR initiatives.

"BizLink has continued to be selected as the most outstanding company in its category for the fifth straight year despite the challenging operating environment. This represents our global teams' high resiliency in adapting to change. This is deeply rooted in our corporate culture, and I am very proud of this. Our consistent recognition means that our strategic development and direction are correct, and we will continue to move in the right direction," said Roger Liang, BizLink Chairman.

The award is presented annually by internationally renowned professional financial media, Asiamoney, who publishes the rankings in print and online. To rank the top companies, "Asiamoney" surveyed 1,225 fund managers, analysts, bankers, and rating agencies, receiving 7,653 votes for publicly listed companies across 13 markets. 194 companies made the list of the most outstanding companies for their sectors in their respective markets.

About BizLink

We are a U.S.-headquartered and vertically integrated supplier of interconnect solutions. Our global manufacturing footprint stretches across 32 sites on three major continents allowing for seamless integration into our customers' supply chains by serving the Industrial, IT DataComm, Automotive, and Electrical Appliance industries with new product introduction (NPI) and box build as well as system integration capabilities ready at selective sites. Please visit our website for more information about us, including our Corporate Sustainability section for our ESG track record.

Press Contact

